What is the Texas Longhorns vs. Baylor Bears football betting line, over/under?

The Texas football team resumes play after a bye last week, facing Baylor at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, at McLane Stadium in Waco.

The Longhorns had an extra week to prepare for the Bears after a 32-24 loss to Oklahoma State in Austin Oct. 16.

The 32-24 loss dropped the Texas Longhorns' overall record to 4-3. Texas is 2-2 in Big 12 play.

In a mid-season non-conference game Oct. 16, the Baylor Bears defeated BYU 38-24.

Baylor enjoys an overall record of 7-1, 3-1 in Big 12 play.

Texas Longhorns, Baylor Bears football betting odds

As of Tuesday morning, the Texas Longhorns are a 2.5-point underdog against the Baylor Bears.

The over/under is 61 points.

Danny Davis of the Austin American-Statesman contributed to this report.