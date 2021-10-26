Listen to Austin 360 Radio

What is the Texas Longhorns vs. Baylor Bears football betting line, over/under?

Robb Hibbard
Hookem

The Texas football team resumes play after a bye last week, facing Baylor at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, at McLane Stadium in Waco. 

The Longhorns had an extra week to prepare for the Bears after a 32-24 loss to Oklahoma State in Austin Oct. 16. 

The 32-24 loss dropped the Texas Longhorns' overall record to 4-3. Texas is 2-2 in Big 12 play.

Texas quarterback Casey Thompson (11) hands the ball off to Bijan Robinson (5) during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against Rice on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Austin, Texas.

In a mid-season non-conference game Oct. 16, the Baylor Bears defeated BYU 38-24.

Baylor enjoys an overall record of 7-1, 3-1 in Big 12 play.

Texas Longhorns, Baylor Bears football betting odds

As of Tuesday morning, the Texas Longhorns are a 2.5-point underdog against the Baylor Bears.

The over/under is 61 points.

Danny Davis of the Austin American-Statesman contributed to this report. 