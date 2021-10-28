Listen to Austin 360 Radio

Robb Hibbard
Hookem

The Texas football team resumes play after a bye last week, facing Baylor at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, at McLane Stadium in Waco. 

The Longhorns had an extra week to prepare for the Bears after a 32-24 loss to Oklahoma State in Austin Oct. 16. 

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian celebrates a touchdown against Oklahoma State with running back Bijan Robinson Oct. 16.

The 32-24 loss dropped the Texas Longhorns' overall record to 4-3. Texas is 2-2 in Big 12 play.

In a mid-season non-conference game Oct. 16, the Baylor Bears defeated BYU 38-24.

Baylor enjoys an overall record of 7-1, 3-1 in Big 12 play.

Texas quarterback Casey Thompson hands the ball off to Bijan Robinson during the Rice game Sept. 18 in Austin.

How to watch Texas football vs. Baylor Bears

When: 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 30

Where: McLane Stadium in Waco

TV: ABC

Radio: Longhorn Radio Network

Danny Davis of the Austin American-Statesman contributed to this report. 