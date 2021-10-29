Texas recruiting notebook: What kind of offensive linemen will UT eye under Sarkisian?

Next year, Texas' much-maligned offensive line will have some holes to fill.

Right tackle Derek Kerstetter is a fifth-year senior who signed as part of Tom Herman's first recruiting class and will make his 45th career start Saturday. Before left guard Denzel Okafor suffered a season-ending injury in his final year, he had started 19 times over six seasons at UT. And right guard Tope Imade, who signed as part of Charlie Strong's final recruiting class in 2016, recorded his first career start two weeks ago against Oklahoma State.

Are their replacements already on the roster? Or will they be found later in the transfer portal? Or might the Longhorns find them on the recruiting trail?

Texas didn't sign any offensive linemen in its 2021 class, which Steve Sarkisian had about a month to shore up after he was hired in January. So the 2022 cycle should offer us a first glance at how this new coaching staff will recruit the trenches.

Back in August, new offensive line coach Kyle Flood was asked about the body types and skill sets that he looks for in a recruit. He said, "It's no secret that we like big humans." But he added that he also wants versatile linemen.

"As we look at the players, we want complete players because the system is complete," Flood said. "We don't want to ever have to play a player that's going to hinder us in terms of what we want to do play call-wise. Against certain defenses, you'd rather be a zone team. Against other defenses, you'd rather be a gap team. Some weeks, we run a lot of pin-pull. Some weeks, we don't. It's all available to us, and we need players that can do it all."

More: Westlake's Connor Robertson joins Texas football's 2022 recruiting class

So far, Frisco's Cole Hutson and Westlake's Connor Robertson are the only offensive linemen committed to Texas. Both interior line prospects announced their commitments July 2. Robertson (6 feet 4, 296 pounds) has told the American-Statesman that he'll probably play center at Texas. Hutson (6-5, 312) is a four-star prospect.

Texas last signed a five-star lineman in 2013 (Harker Heights' Darius James) but is expected to land Arlington Bowie's Devon Campbell, the No. 1 interior line prospect in the country, according to 247Sports' composite rankings. Texas once was in the running for Humble Summer Creek's Kelvin Banks — a five-star tackle — but after taking an official visit to Austin, he chose Oregon.

They said it: On Tuesday, Texas volleyball pledge Marianna Singletary registered 33 kills and 11 digs in the South Carolina Independent School Association's Class 3A championship game. That effort helped lead Porter-Gaud to a five-set win over Cardinal Newman.

One onlooker who was impressed with Singletary's effort? Legendary South Carolina women's basketball coach Dawn Staley.

Staley was in attendance to see a Cardinal Newman player who's also one of the Class of 2022's top basketball recruits. During the match, Staley tweeted "Yooooooo at this HS Volleyball Championship in Charleston….. @GamecockVolley check your phone because I’m seeing someone other than who I came to see you need!!" She later followed that with a message that "She’s going to Texas…..but there are some eligible local ones for you @GamecockVolley!"

So it doesn't look as if Texas' Jerritt Elliott will need to engage in a recruiting battle with Staley. The 6-4 middle blocker is set to sign with the Longhorns next month.

Notable numbers: Through the first seven games of his senior season, Arizona Brophy College Prep's Zac Swanson has 3½ sacks and nine quarterback hurries. Thirteen of the defensive lineman's 28 tackles have been for a loss.

“Every coach I talk to after the game, it's ‘Swanson, Swanson, Swanson,’” Brophy College Prep coach Jason Jewell recently told the Arizona Republic.

'We believe we can beat any team': Defense propels Brophy football in comeback season

A four-star prospect, Swanson committed to Texas back in April. He's one of six defensive linemen in UT's 2022 class.

Swanson has led the Broncos to two shutouts and a 5-2 record this fall. Brophy College Prep went 0-7 in 2020.

Around the Big 12: Oklahoma received a commitment from four-star cornerback Gentry Williams on Oct. 18. ... ProKick Australia's Oliver Straw will punt at West Virginia. ProKick Australia has sent punters Isaac Pearson, Ryan Bujcevski and Michael Dickson to Texas in recent years. ... Dewuan Mack backed out of his commitment to Kansas on Oct. 18; Mack had committed when Les Miles was still the Jayhawks' coach.