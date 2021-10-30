Highlights: Baylor 31, Texas 24
The Texas football team resumed play after a bye last week, facing Baylor at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, at McLane Stadium in Waco.
The Longhorns had an extra week to prepare for the Bears after a 32-24 loss to Oklahoma State in Austin Oct. 16.
The 32-24 loss dropped the Texas Longhorns' overall record to 4-3. Texas is 2-2 in Big 12 play.
In a mid-season non-conference game Oct. 16, the Baylor Bears defeated BYU 38-24.
Baylor defeated Texas 31-24.
Get highlights from the Texas-Baylor football game below
A Texas field goal narrows the lead to 31-24 with 4:40 left in the game.
Baylor has 21 unanswered points and the lead, 31-21, in the fourth quarter.
Baylor answers with a third-quarter touchdown. Texas leads 21-17.
Texas opens second-half scoring with a touchdown to extend their lead: Texas 21, Baylor 10.
After a Baylor field goal makes it 10-7 Bears, Texas gets a touchdown pass to regain the lead at the end of the first quarter. Score: 14-10.
Baylor scores on a touchdown pass to even the tally at 7-7 in the middle of the first quarter.
Texas begins the day's scoring with a Casey Thompson TD pass. Longhorns lead 7-0. The Texas score followed an interception by the Texas defense on Baylor's first offensive drive of the day.