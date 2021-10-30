Replay: Texas awakened from its dreams of a Big 12 title in a 31-24 loss to No. 18 Baylor

Since Texas first took the football field in 1893, there haven't been many teams that the Longhorns have seen more often than Baylor.

Texas will travel to Waco's McLane Stadium on Saturday for its 111th meeting with Baylor. All-time, the only opponents that Texas has played more games against are Texas A&M (118 games) and Oklahoma (117 games). The only team that Baylor has battled more times than Texas is TCU (116 games).

The latest installment of the Baylor-Texas series features two teams that are trying to stay in the hunt for the Big 12's championship. The Bears (6-1, 3-1 Big 12) are ranked 18th in the coaches' poll. The Longhorns (4-3, 2-2) are attempting to snap a two-game losing streak.

Baylor fends off Texas as Longhorns fall flat on final drive (final)

No. 18 Baylor held off Texas for a 31-24 win in Waco on Saturday afternoon. The victory keeps the Bears (7-1, 4-1 Big 12) in contention for a spot in the Big 12's championship game. The loss was the third in conference play for Texas (4-4, 2-3).

Texas has now lost three games in a row for the first time since the 2016 season. In each of its last three losses, UT held a lead in the fourth quarter.

Texas had a chance to tie the game in the game's final minutes. But on the Longhorns' final possession, quarterback Casey Thompson threw four incomplete passes. One of those incomplete passes was a deep shot that receiver Marcus Washington could not haul in.

Longhorns keep Bears within reach on a Cameron Dicker field goal (4th, 4:40)

A 27-yard field goal by Cameron Dicker has made this a one-score game in Waco. With 4:40 left, Baylor is in possession of a 31-24 lead over Texas.

Texas has two timeouts remaining.

Fake punt leads Texas into a deeper hole in Waco (4th, 7:59)

Baylor had seized control of the game on a 32-yard run by running back Abram Smith. The Bears lead 31-21 with 7:59 left.

Smith's touchdown run was the exclamation point on a three-play possession. The Bears started their scoring drive at their 47-yard lined after Texas punter Cameron Dicker was stopped while trying to pick up a first down. The fake punt occurred on a 4th-and-11 near midfield. Dicker only gained two yards.

Short touchdown run puts Baylor on top in Waco (4th, 12:48)

On the fifth play of the fourth quarter, Baylor received a momentum-shifting touchdown from an unlikely source. Ben Sims' one-yard run has given the Bears a 24-21 lead in Waco.

Sims is a tight end who opened the fourth quarter with a 28-yard catch. That was the first rushing attempt of the junior's collegiate career.

Texas clinging onto a slim lead in Waco (end of third quarter)

Texas will head into the fourth quarter at McLane Stadium with a 21-17 lead. The Bears will open the final frame with a second down at the Texas 43.

So far this season, Texas has been outscored 68-44 in the fourth quarter. In a losing effort against Oklahoma earlier this month, UT lost a 41-30 fourth-quarter lead. During a 32-24 loss to Oklahoma State two weeks ago, Texas was up by eight points in the final frame.

Baylor pulls back within four points (3rd, 4:45)

Facing its largest deficit of the day, Baylor put together its first scoring drive since the first quarter. A six-yard touchdown run by quarterback Gerry Bohanon has pulled the Bears within 21-17 of Texas.

After its defense gave up two fourth-down conversions on a touchdown drive that gave Texas a 21-10 lead, Baylor had its offense convert in a do-or-die situation. On a 4th-and-5 at the Texas 20, Bohanon converted a 14-yard pass to R.J. Sneed.

The Bears scored two plays later.

Fourth-down conversions leads to a Texas touchdown (3rd, 8:49)

A Bijan Robinson touchdown run has given the Longhorns a 21-10 lead at McLane Stadium. The one-yard score came with Texas defensive linemen Keondre Coburn and Byron Murphy II on the field to block on a 4th-and-goal attempt.

On the 14-play, 75-yard drive, Texas also converted a 4th-and-1 attempt at the Baylor 47. After calling a timeout to discuss the play, UT had running back Roschon Johnson take a direct snap and gain four yards.

After Robinson's touchdown, Cameron Dicker kicked an extra point that made him the all-time leading scorer among Texas kickers. After passing Dusty Mangum (358 points), Dicker just trails Ricky Williams (452) and Cedric Benson (404).

Turnovers thwart Texas as it tries to extend its 14-10 lead (halftime)

Two turnovers prevented Texas from adding to its advantage at McLane Stadium on Saturday. Texas maintained its 14-10 lead throughout the second quarter, but the Longhorns spoiled three second-quarter trips into Baylor territory.

On consecutive drives, the Longhorns were stopped on a fourth-down attempt at the Baylor 44 and receiver Joshua Moore lost a fumble at the Baylor 22. In the second quarter's final seconds, Casey Thompson threw a pass that was intercepted at the Baylor 21.

Thompson's interception bounced off the hands of Moore. On the play before that interception, Moore was unable to haul in a touchdown pass from Thompson.

Baylor also couldn't take advantage of its ventures into Texas territory in the second quarter. The Bears missed a 51-yard field goal, were stuffed on a fourth-down try at the UT 47 and had a desperation heave from the Texas 39 fall incomplete on the first half's final play.

Texas and Baylor defenses step up (2nd, 8:51)

With Texas still leading 14-10 in the second quarter, both the Longhorns and Bears stopped a fourth-down attempt near midfield. On a 4th-and-4 at the Baylor 44, Texas quarterback Casey Thompson had a pass broken up by Baylor cornerback Al Walcott. On the next drive, Texas stuffed Baylor running back Abram Smith on his 4-and-1 run from the Texas 47.

Before this weekend, Texas had stopped just two of its opponents' 11 fourth-down tries. The Baylor defense was 4-for-12 on fourth down.

Xavier Worthy leads Texas to a 14-10 lead (end of first quarter)

A 38-yard field goal by Isaiah Hankins with 1:10 left in the first quarter gave Baylor its first lead of the game. Texas, though, was down for exactly 32 seconds.

On the second play of the ensuing drive, UT quarterback Casey Thompson found an open Xavier Worthy for a 63-yard score. The touchdown catch was Worthy's seventh this season. Three of those touchdowns have covered more than 60 yards.

Texas exited the first quarter with a 14-10 advantage. In four of its five Big 12 games, UT has been leading at the end of the contest's first 15 minutes.

Baylor's Bears bounce back (1st, 7:32)

After its second interception — and sixth turnover — of the season led to an early deficit, Baylor quickly responded with some trickery. A six-yard touchdown thrown by receiver Tyquan Thornton on a reverse play has tied this game.

Baylor last had a touchdown thrown by a non-quarterback during the 2014 season.

Thornton's touchdown toss finished off an 11-play, 75-yard drive. On its march down the field, Baylor converted a 3rd-and-7 at the Texas 38 with an 18-yard run by Trestan Ebner.

Turnover leads to early points for Texas (1st, 12:34)

For the fourth straight game, Texas won the pregame coin toss. But unlike in its previous two battles with Oklahoma and Oklahoma, Texas did not elect to receive the opening kickoff.

Baylor picked up 22 yards on the day's first snap, but Texas safety B.J. Foster intercepted Gerry Bohanon on the next play. Foster's turnover and 31-yard return set the Longhorns up at the Baylor 31.

It took four plays for Texas to pay Baylor pay for Bohanon's mistake. Casey Thompson threw it three times on a quick drive, and Texas took a 7-0 lead on Thompson's 10-yard touchdown toss to Joshua Moore.

Texas has now scored on opening possession in each of its last six games. Those opening-play scores have resulted in 38 points:

Louisiana: Punt (3 plays, -1 yards)

Punt (3 plays, -1 yards) Arkansas: Punt (3 plays, 4 yards)

Punt (3 plays, 4 yards) Rice: Touchdown (9 plays, 69 yards)

Touchdown (9 plays, 69 yards) Texas Tech: Touchdown (10 plays, 75 yards)

Touchdown (10 plays, 75 yards) TCU: Field goal (10 plays, 36 yards)

Field goal (10 plays, 36 yards) Oklahoma: Touchdown (1 play, 75 yards)

Touchdown (1 play, 75 yards) Oklahoma State: Touchdown (11 plays, 75 yards)

Touchdown (11 plays, 75 yards) Baylor: Touchdown (4 plays, 31 yards)

Texas is 79-27-4 against Baylor, and a 27-16 victory in 2020 was UT's sixth win in the series' last 10 games. Three of the last five times that Baylor hosted Texas, the Bears have triumphed.

