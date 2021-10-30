Texas vs. Baylor: Five questions facing the Longhorns

Hookem

Five questions facing Texas (4-3, 2-2 Big 12) vs. No. 18 Baylor (6-1, 3-1) on Saturday (11 a.m., ABC):

Will Texas' Casey Thompson outshine Baylor's Gerry Bohanon?

Move over, Sam Ehlinger and Charlie Brewer. It's time for Thompson and Bohanon to take center stage in the Texas-Baylor rivalry. Back in 2018, Bohanon was the No. 10 dual-threat quarterback prospect in the country and Thompson was No. 14. But they have combined for only two pass attempts in the past three Texas-Baylor games. Both Thompson (15 passing touchdowns, three rushing touchdowns) and Bohanon (12 passing, six rushing) have been responsible for a Big 12-best 108 points this season.

Can Baylor keep Bijan Robinson out of the end zone?

Through the first seven games of his college career, Robinson didn't score a single touchdown. But in the nine games since, the Texas running back has virtually lived in the end zone. He scored six times over UT's final two games last year. He has rushed for 10 touchdowns and caught three scores this season. Robinson has scored at least twice in four of Texas' seven games. Only Iowa State's Breece Hall and Oklahoma State's Jaylen Warren have recorded a multitouchdown game against Baylor this season.

What will the Texas run defense look like in the fourth quarter?

The 203 rushing yards per game Texas is allowing would look better if it weren't for some recent fourth-quarter stumbles. TCU ran it eight times on a 13-play, 99-yard fourth-quarter drive against UT. Oklahoma's Kennedy Brooks (74 yards, two touchdowns) and Warren (118 yards) both ran through the Longhorns in the fourth quarter. Baylor's Abram Smith, who's averaging 112.1 yards per game and 7.5 yards per carry, is one of the Big 12's top rushing threats.

Will Cameron Dicker become UT's most decorated kicker?

Dicker needs three points to pass Dusty Mangum and become Texas' career scoring leader among kickers. And once he passes Mangum (358 points), Dicker will trail only Ricky Williams (452) and Cedric Benson (404) among all players. Dicker also has Phil Dawson's school record of 59 career field goals in his sights. The senior has kicked 55 field goals over his four seasons, including six against Baylor.

Will Texas avoid a three-game losing streak?

Texas has lost its last two games, to No. 5 Oklahoma and No. 12 Oklahoma State, and gets another ranked team this week with No. 18 Baylor. Texas hasn't played three straight ranked opponents since 2015, when the Longhorns went 1-2 against Oklahoma State, TCU and Oklahoma. And Texas hasn't lost three consecutive games in the same season since 2016, when the Longhorns did it twice. Texas coach Steve Sarkisian had three-game losing streaks during each of his five seasons with Washington, 2009-13.

