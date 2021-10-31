Texas vs. Baylor: Our 5 pregame questions facing the Longhorns — answered

Hookem

Before Saturday's game at Baylor, we asked five questions facing Texas. Here's how they played out in the Longhorns' 31-24 loss:

Did Casey Thompson outshine Gerry Bohanon?

Yes.

But only technically. Thompson had the better day on the stat sheet but couldn't rally the offense in the second half. Bohanon was picked off twice but got the win, directing two key scoring drives in the final two quarters. For the day, Thompson was 23 of 38 for 280 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. He also rattled off a couple of big runs. Bohanon was picked off by B.J. Foster and Luke Brockermeyer, and he was 18 of 31 for 222 yards and no touchdowns.

Did Baylor keep Bijan Robinson out of the end zone?

No.

The Texas running back had an off day in Waco but did keep his scoring streak alive with a third-quarter touchdown. He has now rushed for 11 touchdowns and has three scoring receptions this season, and he has scored in Texas' last 10 games dating back to last year. In that 10-game streak, Robinson has 20 total touchdowns. He needed 76 yards to reach 1,000 for the season but is still 33 yards away.

What did Texas' fourth-quarter run defense look like?

Tough up the middle but weak on the edges.

We all knew Baylor likes to run to the edges, and Texas was hurt on those outside runs in the fourth quarter, particularly on two to the left side — an 18-yarder by Trestan Ebner and a 32-yard touchdown by Abram Smith, which ended up being the deciding score. Baylor tried three runs up the middle, but they went for 6, 1 and 3 yards. The Longhorns are only weeks removed from a 13-play, 99-yard drive by TCU (with eight runs) and big fourth-quarter performances from Oklahoma's Kennedy Brooks and Oklahoma State's Jaylen Warren.

Did Cameron Dicker become Texas' most decorated kicker ever?

Yes.

Pardon the lack of celebration, though, as the impact of this loss — Texas' third straight — overshadowed Dicker making history. He passed Dusty Mangum as UT's career scoring leader among kickers. He now has 361 points, No. 3 overall in program history behind Ricky Williams' 452 and Cedric Benson's 404. Next up for Dicker is Phil Dawson's school record of 59 career field goals; his 27-yarder in the fourth quarter was his 56th.

Did Texas avoid a three-game losing streak?

No.

We haven't seen the Longhorns drop three straight games since 2016, Charlie Strong's final year at Texas. These three losses have all come against ranked teams (No. 5 Oklahoma, No. 12 Oklahoma State and No. 18 Baylor). Texas hasn't faced three straight ranked teams since 2015, when the Horns went 1-2 against OSU, TCU and OU. And next up for Texas? A ranked Iowa State team — in Ames.

