How the Texas Longhorns graded out in their Big 12 road loss to Baylor

How Texas graded out in Saturday's 31-24 loss to No. 18 Baylor:

Quarterbacks: C-

It wasn't all Casey Thompson's fault. His offensive line wasn't doing him any favors and two of his three wide receivers were suffering from untimely dropsies. But the offense again finished flat in the fourth quarter, and he went 0-for-4 on the final, last-chance drive. He made a couple of good decisions on tuck-it-and-run gains of 25 and 16 yards and the grade surely would have been better had his receivers held on to a couple of particularly costly drops. Still, while statistically it could have been the third-best game of the season for Thompson (23 of 38 for 280 yards, two touchdowns and one interception, plus 31 more rushing yards), it for sure was the team's third straight loss that was highlighted by an offensive collapse.

Go figure: It was Thompson's sixth career game with multiple touchdown passes, including four of the last seven games.

So far: Louisiana A-, Arkansas D, Rice A, Texas Tech A, TCU C, Oklahoma B, Oklahoma State F, Baylor C-

Semester average: C+, which dropped from a B-

Running backs: C-

Bijan Robinson — the country's third-leading rusher who needed only 76 yards to break 1,000 for the season — was held in check. He's still 33 yards away. He did manage a touchdown run, extending his scoring streak to 10 games dating back to last season, but finished with only 43 yards, averaged 2.5 yards per carry and didn't have a run of more than nine yards. Roschon Johnson was given five touches and converted first downs on three of them, including one direct snap gain of 4 yards on a fourth-and-1. The running game never emerged for Texas, which relied more on Thompson.

Go figure: Robinson's 10-game scoring streak is the third-longest in UT history and is the second-longest active streak in the country.

So far: Louisiana B-, Arkansas F, Rice A+, Texas Tech A, TCU A, Oklahoma B, Oklahoma State B, Baylor 72

Semester average: Holding steady at a B

Wide receivers: D-

Xavier Worthy, who hauled in a 63-yard touchdown — Texas' second-longest scoring pass of the season — and finished with 115 yards, saved this position group from a failing grade. It was a bad of a day for the receivers, who hurt the cause. And Joshua Moore (5-64-1) was particularly destructive, with a fumble at Baylor's 22, a dropped touchdown catch and another drop that bounced off his hands and was intercepted in scoring range. And all that was in the first half. He was targeted 11 times and caught five passes. Marcus Washington (7-70) led the team in catches but also was in on those drops. Jordan Whittington continues to be missed.

Go figure: Worthy has 11 plays this season of 20 or more yards.

So far: Louisiana A-; Arkansas F; Rice B, Texas Tech A-, TCU D, Oklahoma A-, Oklahoma State D, Baylor D-

Semester average: Holding steady at a C

Tight ends: D

Another case of quality over quantity on a day when Texas really could have used more quantity. Cade Brewer had three grabs for 15 yards, but the only one that was remembered was his attempted hurdle over a tackler that ended with a loop-de-loop crash to the ground for a 9-yard gain. Jared Wiley had two catches for 13 yards, including a 10-yarder.

Go figure: The tight ends averaged 5.6 yards per catch.

So far: Louisiana C-, Arkansas F, Rice B-, Texas Tech C, TCU F, Oklahoma B, Oklahoma State F, Baylor D

Semester average: Holding steady at a D

Offensive line: F

Robinson's rushing numbers suffered because the holes weren't there. Baylor's defensive line controlled the front, and it absolutely had an impact throughout the day. Thompson was sacked twice and hurried into several bad throws, including a missed touchdown down the left sideline to Worthy. That all-important final drive never looked in-sync, and it all started up front. Are things going to get better? We're not seeing any reason to expect it.

Go figure: Texas was 3-of-3 in the red zone; for the season, the Longhorns are converting 92% of its red zone trips into points, with 27 of their 34 successful trips resulting in touchdowns.

So far: Louisiana B-, Arkansas F, Rice B, Texas Tech A-, TCU C, Oklahoma D, Oklahoma State D-, Baylor F

Semester average: C-, down from a C last week

Defensive line: D

No sacks. One hurry. Gerry Bohanon was rarely pushed or pressured; his two interceptions both were just floaters over the middle into zone coverage. Keondre Coburn had that lone hurry and Ovie Oghoufo was active with five tackles and one-and-a-half tackles for loss. The best part of the defensive front's day was that it plugged things up for the Baylor running game, which did its most damage running to the outside. But the back end of the defense really could have used some pressure applied from the front.

Go figure: With five tackles, Oghoufo tied for the team lead with four other players.

So far: Louisiana C, Arkansas D-, Rice B-, Texas Tech C+, TCU B-, Oklahoma D, Oklahoma State D, Baylor D

Semester average: Holding steady at a C-

Linebackers: D

DeMarvion Overshown, back after missing most of the Oklahoma State game with a concussion, shared leading tackler honors with Luke Brockermeyer and Ray Thornton among others. Overshown also had a couple of pass breakups and Brockermeyer picked off a pass. It just was a tough day for the defense and other than the interception, there wasn't anything special coming from this unit.

Go figure: It was Overshown's 35th career start.

So far: Louisiana B, Arkansas C, Rice B, Texas Tech B, TCU B-, Oklahoma C, Oklahoma State F, Baylor D

Semester average: Holding steady at a C

Secondary: C

Baylor had 228 passing yards, and Texas' secondary certainly wasn't helped out by the defensive line, which didn't mount much of a pass rush. Josh Thompson had a sneaky good day, tying for the team lead with five tackles and also adding a tackle for loss, and B.J. Foster's opening-drive interception set Texas' offense up with great field position, which led to a touchdown. Foster also impacted the game toward the end of the first quarter when he forced a short field goal with a third-down tackle.

Go figure: It was Foster's third interception of the season.

So far: Louisiana B-, Arkansas B+, Rice B, Texas Tech C-, TCU C+, Oklahoma D, Oklahoma State B, Baylor C

Semester average: Holding steady at a C+

Special teams: B

Cameron Dicker will leave as the most prolific-scoring kicker in Texas history. He passed Dusty Mangum during Saturday's game and now trails only Ricky Williams and Cedric Benson as the school's all-time leading scorers. He had another fine day punting, averaging 44.7 yards, including a 58-yarder in the first half that ended up inside the 20.

Go figure: Since his miss in Fayetteville, Dicker has made his last eight field goal attempts. He's 9 of 11 on the season.

So far: Louisiana B-, Arkansas F, Rice A, Texas Tech C, TCU A-, Oklahoma B, Oklahoma State C, Baylor 83

Semester average: Holding steady at a C+

Richard Tijerina