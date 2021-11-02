Listen to Austin 360 Radio

What is the Texas Longhorns vs. Iowa State Cyclones football betting line, over/under?

Robb Hibbard
Hookem

The Texas football team will try to get above .500 against Iowa State at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6 at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames. 

The Longhorns lost a third consecutive game last Saturday, going down to defeat 31-24 at the hands of Baylor in Waco. 

The loss dropped Texas to an overall record of 4-4, 2-3 in Big 12 play. 

Texas has now lost three games in a row for the first time since the 2016 season. In each of its last three losses, UT held a lead in the fourth quarter.

The Longhorns had a chance to tie the game in the game's final minutes. But on the Longhorns' final possession, quarterback Casey Thompson threw four incomplete passes. One of those incomplete passes was a deep shot that receiver Marcus Washington could not haul in.

Texas quarterback Casey Thompson (11) looks to pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Baylor, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Waco, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Hodde)

In its previous game, Iowa State lost to West Virginia 38-31, dropping their record to 5-3 overall, 3-2 in Big 12 play.

Texas Longhorns, Iowa State Cyclones football betting odds

As of Tuesday morning, the Texas Longhorns are a 6.5-point underdog against the Iowa State Cyclones.

The over/under is 60.5 points.

Danny Davis of the Austin American-Statesman contributed to this report. 