Jamel Johnson's commitment gets Texas off and running in the 2023 recruiting cycle

Once again, Texas has set the foundation for its 2023 recruiting class.

Arlington Seguin defensive back Jamel Johnson announced his commitment to Texas on Thursday morning. A four-star recruit, Johnson chose Texas over Oklahoma, Texas A&M and LSU.

As a sophomore, Johnson was honored as a first-team cornerback on his all-district team. He was named District 5-5A, Division II's top freshman in 2019.

A 6-1, 175-pound safety, Johnson is currently the only player committed to UT's Class of 2023. El Campo running back Rueben Owens was originally the first 2023 pledge for Texas, but Owens backed off that commitment this summer.

Texas joins Oklahoma and Baylor as the only Big 12 schools that have received a commitment from a 2023 recruit. So far, seven juniors have pledged to become Sooners. Baylor has two names tied to its Class of 2023.