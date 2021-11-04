How to watch Texas football vs. Iowa State Cyclones

Listen to Austin 360 Radio

The Texas football team will try to get above .500 against Iowa State at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6 at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames. 

The Longhorns lost a third consecutive game last Saturday, going down to defeat 31-24 at the hands of Baylor in Waco. 

The loss dropped Texas to an overall record of 4-4, 2-3 in Big 12 play. 

Texas has now lost three games in a row for the first time since the 2016 season. In each of its last three losses, UT held a lead in the fourth quarter.

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian reacts after losing the game against Baylor at McLane Stadium in Waco on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021. Baylor won 31-24.

The Longhorns had a chance to tie the game in the game's final minutes. But on the Longhorns' final possession, quarterback Casey Thompson threw four incomplete passes. One of those incomplete passes was a deep shot that receiver Marcus Washington could not haul in.

In its previous game, Iowa State lost to West Virginia 38-31, dropping their record to 5-3 overall, 3-2 in Big 12 play.

Texas quarterback Casey Thompson (11) looks to pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Baylor, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Waco, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Hodde)

When: 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6

Where: Jack Trice Stadium in Ames

TV: FS1

Radio: Longhorn Radio Network

Danny Davis of the Austin American-Statesman contributed to this report. 