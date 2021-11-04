The Texas football team will try to get above .500 against Iowa State at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6 at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames.

The Longhorns lost a third consecutive game last Saturday, going down to defeat 31-24 at the hands of Baylor in Waco.

The loss dropped Texas to an overall record of 4-4, 2-3 in Big 12 play.

Texas has now lost three games in a row for the first time since the 2016 season. In each of its last three losses, UT held a lead in the fourth quarter.

The Longhorns had a chance to tie the game in the game's final minutes. But on the Longhorns' final possession, quarterback Casey Thompson threw four incomplete passes. One of those incomplete passes was a deep shot that receiver Marcus Washington could not haul in.

In its previous game, Iowa State lost to West Virginia 38-31, dropping their record to 5-3 overall, 3-2 in Big 12 play.

How to watch Texas football vs. Iowa State Cyclones

When: 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6

Where: Jack Trice Stadium in Ames

TV: FS1

Radio: Longhorn Radio Network

Danny Davis of the Austin American-Statesman contributed to this report.