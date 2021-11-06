Texas vs. Iowa State: Five questions facing the Longhorns

Five questions facing Texas (4-4, 2-3 Big 12) at Iowa State (5-3, 3-2) on Saturday night (6:30 p.m., FS1):

Will Texas start off hot again?

The old adage that "It's not how you start; it's how you finish" has definitely applied to the Longhorns, whose fourth-quarter struggles have been well-documented. Texas, however, has started games well. In fact, UT has scored on its opening drive in each of its last six games. Those six possessions have resulted in five touchdowns and a 38-yard field goal. Over the course of this season, Texas has outscored its opponents 102-40 in the first quarter. In the fourth quarter, though, Texas is being outscored 82-47.

Will Bijan Robinson bounce back?

Robinson was bottled up by Baylor in last week's 31-24 loss. The sophomore had 18 touches but totaled only 47 yards of offense (43 rushing, 4 receiving). Those 43 rushing yards were a season low for Robinson, who still ranks seventh nationally with 967 yards. Dating back to the 2020 season, he has rushed for at least 100 yards in eight of his last 10 games. Can he bounce back against the Big 12's second-best rushing defense (101.9 yards per game)?

What will Texas get out of Joshua Moore?

Moore is coming off a rough game against Baylor in which he lost a fumble, dropped a touchdown pass and had a ball bounce off his hands for an interception. He did haul in a 10-yard score and has three touchdowns in his last three games, however. With freshman Xavier Worthy starring for Texas, will Moore do enough to draw some attention from the Cyclones' secondary? Even though he's a fourth-year junior, Moore has played Iowa State just once before. He had an 11-yard catch in last year's 23-20 loss.

How will Texas fare against Iowa State's tight ends?

Iowa State running back Breece Hall isn't the only Cyclone to watch on offense. Charlie Kolar, an All-American the past two seasons, has 28 catches, bested by only one of his teammates. Fellow tight end Chase Allen is averaging 11.8 yards per reception. Texas has allowed nine touchdown catches, but none of those have been by a tight end. Texas has gone 14 games since it allowed a touchdown catch to a tight end (Oklahoma's Austin Stogner).

Will the Longhorns wilt again on the road?

Three of UT's four losses have been away from Austin, and Iowa State is 3-1 at home. Texas cornerback Josh Thompson has opined that Jack Trice Stadium is the toughest place to play in the Big 12, and offensive lineman Derek Kerstetter — who made the first of his 45 career starts in Ames four years ago — said, "They have it rockin' up there for game day; it's a hard place to play." Texas has been beaten on two of its last three trips to Ames.

Danny Davis