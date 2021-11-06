Live coverage: Texas and Iowa State look to get their football seasons back on track

AMES, Iowa — Once billed as championship contenders, both Texas and Iowa State will instead try to avoid a season-defining knockout on Saturday night at a sold-out Jack Trice Stadium.

Iowa State and Texas were ranked second and third in the Big 12's preseason poll. However, the Cyclones (5-3, 3-2) are currently looking up at three teams in the conference standings. Texas (4-4, 2-3) is tied with Kansas State and West Virginia for fifth place in the 10-team league.

Field goal attempts in the final seconds — a 36-yard kick that Iowa State's Connor Assalley made in 2019 and a 58-yard try that UT kicker Cameron Dicker missed in 2020 — have decided the last two games in this series. Texas has never lost three times in a row to Iowa State. In fact, only four of the other nine teams in the Big 12 have ever owned a three-game winning streak over the Longhorns (Kansas State, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State and TCU).

Xavier Worthy ties Roy Williams as Texas takes a 7-3 lead (2nd, 5:29)

Xavier Worthy has given Texas a 7-3 lead in Ames with a 4-yard touchdown. The touchdown was technically recorded after a catch. Worthy caught a pop pass behind the line of scrimmage from quarterback Hudson Card and then outran the Cyclone defenders to the end zone.

Worthy now has eight touchdown catches this season. That ties a class record that Roy Williams set in 2000.

The 14-play drive featured a 24-yard catch by receiver Joshua Moore. A five-time starter this season who ranked third among the Longhorns with his 22 receptions, Moore did not appear in the first quarter. Earlier this week, Moore was reportedly involved in a verbal altercation with Texas coach Steve Sarkisian. On Thursday, Sarkisian downplayed the incident and said that Moore would be available for all four of tonight's quarters.

Hudson Card replaces Casey Thompson as Texas' QB1 (end 1st)

With its offense struggling, Texas has gone to its bench. With 2:11 left in the first quarter, Texas had redshirt freshman Hudson Card replace Casey Thompson as the Longhorns' quarterback. Card began this season as the starter, but he had not seen any significant snaps since a loss at Arkansas on Sept. 11.

At the end of the first quarter, Texas was trailing 3-0. UT gained 45 yards over its five possessions in the first quarter. The Longhorns lost a fumble, punted three times and ended the quarter facing a 4th-and-2 at the Iowa State 39.

The Cyclones weren't much better on offense. After its early field goal, Iowa State had three first-quarter possessions ended by a fourth-down run that came up short, a punt and a lost fumble.

Iowa State did make some history during the opening quarter. A tag-teamed sack of Thompson upped Iowa State defensive end Will McDonald IV's career total to 25.5. That tied JaQuan Bailey's school record.

Texas turnover leads to a Cyclone score (1st, 12:27)

The first points of tonight's game belong to Iowa State. Andrew Mevis has kicked a 24-yard field goal to give the Cyclones a 3-0 lead. The Cyclones had a 1st-and-goal at the Texas 10, but the Longhorns were able to limit the damage.

Iowa State started its scoring drive on the Texas 39 after Bijan Robinson lost a fumble at the end of a 14-yard run. In each of its previous six games, Texas had scored on its first possession but Robinson's fumble snapped that streak.

Before that miscue, Robinson had never lost a fumble at Texas. The turnover was recorded on the 250th carry of the sophomore running back's collegiate career.

Longhorns, Cyclones and a pregame podcast

Having squandered a fourth-quarter lead in each of its last three games, UT is stuck in its longest rut since the 2016 season. Texas hasn't lost four straight games in the same season since 2010.

