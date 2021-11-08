Texas receiver Joshua Moore leaves team and enters the transfer portal

Texas football coach Steve Sarkisian announced on Monday that receiver Joshua Moore has left the program.

At his weekly press conference, Sarkisian told reporters that Moore will enter the transfer portal. A redshirt junior, Moore has two years of eligibility remaining since the 2020 season will be forgiven by the NCAA because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Last season, Moore recorded a 78-yard touchdown catch on the first snap of UT's fall. He also hauled in the game-winning scores in overtime battles against Texas Tech and Oklahoma State. Moore ended up leading Texas in receptions (30), receiving yards (472) and touchdown catches (nine).

Moore announced in January that he'd return to school instead of entering the NFL Draft. Over nine games this season, he started five times and turned 24 catches into 265 yards and three touchdowns.

Moore had some rough moments during the 2021 season. Specifically in a 31-24 loss at Baylor on Oct. 30, Moore lost a fumble in Bear territory, dropped a touchdown pass and had a football bounce off his hands and into the arms of a nearby defender.

A few days later, Moore was reportedly involved in a verbal altercation with Sarkisian. Sarkisian later downplayed that interaction, but Moore did not appear in the Longhorns' next game at Iowa State until the second quarter. He finished that 30-7 loss with two catches.

Against the Cyclones, Texas started receivers Xavier Worthy and Marcus Washington alongside two tight ends. True freshman Casey Cain, who has not caught a pass this season, was listed as Moore's backup on the depth chart last week.