The Texas football team will try to get to .500 against Kansas at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13 at Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin.

The Longhorns lost a fourth consecutive game last Saturday, going down to the Iowa State Cyclones 30-7 in Ames.

Texas led the Cyclones 7-3 at halftime.

The loss dropped Texas to an overall record of 4-5, 2-4 in Big 12 play.

The Longhorns hadn't dropped four consecutive contests during the same season since a 2010 campaign in which UT went 5-7.

Kansas lost 35-10 to Kansas State last Saturday. The Jayhawks have an overall record of 1-8, including 0-6 in Big 12 Conference play.

How to watch Texas football vs. Kansas Jayhawks

When: 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13

Where: Darrell K. Royal - Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin

TV: ESPNU

Radio: Longhorn Radio Network

Tipico Sportsbook line: Texas by 30.5 against Kansas. Over/under: 59.5.

Danny Davis of the Austin American-Statesman contributed to this report.