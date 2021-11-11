Texas recruiting notebook: Longhorns commits react positively to the Bo Davis video

This week, Texas assistant coach Bo Davis became a headline after his expletive-filled rant was unknowingly recorded and then circulated around the Internet.

In the video, Texas' defensive line coach took exception to the sight of players laughing and joking around after last Saturday's 30-7 loss at Iowa State. He's heard saying that some players needed to consider entering the transfer portal.

That rant has seemingly resonated with former players and turned Davis into a folk hero among a frustrated fan base. But how was that old-school message received by the 17- and 18-years olds that Davis himself is trying to recruit?

Of the 22 pledges in UT's 2022 recruiting class, six are defensive linemen. Another pledge is Derrick Brown, a four-star prospect from Texarkana who refers to himself as a linebacker but is classified by 247Sports as an edge rusher.

On Tuesday, Brown tweeted "I love that video @CoachBoUT N I love coaches like that. Can't wait to get on the 40 acres." Justice Finkley, a four-star recruit from Alabama, also tweeted that "Coaches like @CoachBoUT are the ones that's going to help drive you to succeed and do it out of nothing but love." Four-star pledge Zac Swanson, from Arizona, posted that "@CoachBoUT is the best type of coach there is!"

A Mississippi product who committed to Texas back in August, Aaron Bryant shared Brown's tweet and a "Bo knows" tweet on his timeline this week. J'Mond Tapp retweeted a fan who said he was "Ready to see @CoachBoUT work his magic" with the Louisiana native.

The other two defensive linemen in the class — Marlin's Jaray Bledsoe and Galena Park North Shore's Kristopher Ross — have not tweeted reactions yet. They did not immediately respond to the American-Statesman's request for comment on Thursday.

Back in September, Tapp told the American-Statesman that Davis will "get on you, but that's all coaches. Now him as a person, he's just cool." Bledsoe maintained that "I like the way he (handles his business). I like his personality."

"Coach Davis is a good guy," Ross said in August. "He treats me like family, like his own, taking me under his wing like his own son.

"Coach Davis is a good coach. ... I like the way he coaches."

Frog fallout: Since it separated from longtime coach Gary Patterson on Halloween, TCU has lost four commitments from its 2022 class. It didn't take long for Texas to express an interest in one of those ex-future Frogs.

On Nov. 2, Matthew Golden, a four-star receiver from Klein Cain, reported a scholarship offer from Texas. The 6-foot-1, 190-pound prospect topped 1,000 receiving yards during both his junior and senior seasons. He has scored nine touchdowns this year. He's considered the ninth-best receiver prospect in the state on 247Sports' composite rankings.

Golden attends the same high school as Jaydon Blue, a four-star running back who has been committed to Texas since February. Blue is sitting out this season as he prepares for his college career.

During the 2020 season, Cain and Golden combined for 3,313 yards of offense and 39 touchdowns.

Around the Big 12: On Monday, Cedar Hill defensive prospects Jalon Peoples, Syncere Massey and Harvey Dyson became the first three commits of the Joey McGuire era at Texas Tech. McGuire was the head coach at Cedar Hill from 2003-16. ... Katy receiver Nicholas Anderson flipped from Oregon to Oklahoma on Nov. 1. ... Fort Bend Ridge Point offensive lineman Calvin Harvey has committed to Oklahoma State. ... Isaiah Crawford decommitted from Baylor on Tuesday. He's a four-star linebacker in the 2023 recruiting class.