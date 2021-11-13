'An all-time low.' Texas fans express disappointment, frustration after OT loss vs. Kansas

Texas rallied back after being down by 21 points to force overtime against Kansas Saturday. But the Jayhawks had the last laugh.

The Longhorns scored first in overtime to take their lead of the game, but the Jayhawks responded with a touchdown of their own. They opted to go for a winning 2-point conversion. Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels scrambled on the play and found fullback Jared Casey in the end zone to give Kansas a 57-56 win.

Is this rock bottom?:Tumbling Texas loses at home to Kansas in overtime

The loss was the Longhorns' fifth straight of the season and fans were not happy. Here's a look at some of their reactions: