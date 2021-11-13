Live coverage: Burdened by lengthy losing streaks, Texas and Kansas look for elusive win

Texas' Longhorns and Kansas' Jayhawks will both be desperately searching for a victory at Royal-Memorial Stadium on Saturday night.

Despite leading at halftime in each of its last four games, Texas (4-5, 2-4) has been dealt four straight losses. The Longhorns' last win was a 32-27 triumph at TCU on Oct. 2. Since it opened its season on Sept. 3 with a 17-14 win over South Dakota, Kansas (1-8, 0-6) has lost eight straight games.

If UT fans want to place a bet on the Longhorns in this game, they should expect to give a lot of points. Texas is heavily favored. However, two of the last four games in this series — one of which was won by Kansas — have been decided by a walk-off field goal. Texas also recorded a 24-17 victory over Kansas in 2018.

Kansas takes a huge lead over Texas into the intermission (halftime)

After blowing halftime leads in each of its last four games, Texas will need to overcome a halftime deficit in order to avoid a fifth straight loss. Kansas leads 35-14 at halftime.

Kansas built a 21-point lead by scoring three times in the last two minutes and 25 seconds of the second quarter. The last touchdown was scored when Jacobee Bryant intercepted a Hudson Card pass and returned it 31 yards to the end zone.

If Texas mounts a comeback in the second half, it would be historic. In its history, UT has only won three games in which it trailed by at least 21 points.

— Danny Davis

Late fumble helps Kansas extends its lead before halftime (2nd, 1:14)

Kansas has taken a 28-14 lead in front of a stunned crowd at Royal-Memorial Stadium. Devin Neal scored on a 19-yard reception three plays after the Jayhawks recovered a fumble by Texas quarterback Hudson Card.

Texas has lost two fumbles tonight, and the Jayhawks have scored a touchdown after each turnover. Last week, two fumbles by Bijan Robinson resulted in two field goals for Iowa State.

— Danny Davis

Jayhawks retake the lead on a Jalon Daniels' touchdown run (2nd, 2:25)

A tie between Texas and Kansas lasted for all of six minutes and 23 seconds. Jayhawk quarterback Jalon Daniels' nine-yard touchdown run has put Kansas back up by a score of 21-14.

Kansas arrived in Austin with a scoring offense that ranked 127th among the 130 Football Bowl Subdivision-level schools. The Jayhawks were averaging 15.1 points per game. So far tonight, Kansas has ended three of its four offensive possessions with a touchdown.

— Danny Davis

Freshman receiver's 33-yard touchdown is Worthy of a school record (2nd, 8:48)

A 33-yard touchdown catch by Texas freshman Xavier Worthy has helped the Longhorns tie Kansas in the second quarter. With 8:48 left, both the Longhorns and Jayhawks have 14 points.

The touchdown catch was Worthy's ninth of the season. That is a new class record at Texas. Ahead of this game, both Worthy and legendary Longhorn Roy Williams had recorded eight touchdown catches during their freshmen years. Williams was a freshman at UT in 2000.

This week, Texas coach Steve Sarkisian told reporters that both Casey Thompson and Hudson Card would play against the Jayhawks. Sure enough, Card relieved Thompson and directed UT's third drive of the game. The touchdown pass was the fourth of Card's season.

— Danny Davis

Texas cuts the Kansas lead in half on Marcus Washington's touchdown (2nd, 12:14)

After a scoreless first quarter, Texas has recorded its first points of the evening. A 25-yard touchdown pass from Casey Thompson to Marcus Washington has made this a 14-7 game.

The touchdown catch was the second of Washington's three-year career at Texas. Last season, Washington and Thompson collaborated on a 17-yard score at the end of a season-opening rout of UTEP.

— Danny Davis

Kansas scores again, grabs control of the scoreboard (end 1st)

A 11-yard touchdown pass from Jalon Daniels to Mason Fairchild has given Kansas a 14-0 lead in Austin. Fairchild scored with 36 seconds left in the first quarter.

Texas ran only 10 plays in the first quarter, and a fumble by quarterback Casey Thompson ended the team's first possession. The Longhorns will open the second quarter with a second down at the Kansas 49.

Texas running back Bijan Robinson, who exited last week's loss at Iowa State with a neck strain, started for the Longhorns. He rushed three times for 22 yards.

— Danny Davis

Kansas strikes first with a game-opening touchdown drive (1st, 7:58)

A short touchdown run by Devin Neal has given Kansas an early lead in Austin. Neal's fifth touchdownof the season was a 3-yard run.

After receiving the opening kickoff, Kansas drove 75 yards over 13 plays. Along the way, the Jayhawks used the legs of backup quarterback Jalon Daniels to pick up first downs on 3rd-and-7 and 3rd-and 1 attempts.

— Danny Davis

Texas running back Keilan Robinson to sit out against Kansas

Texas announced before Saturday's kickoff that junior running back Keilan Robinson will be sidelined due to COVID-19 protocols. Robinson had rushed for 194 yards this season, although 65 of those yards were picked up on a touchdown run against Rice. Robinson has also blocked a punt.

The loss of Robinson will likely only be notable if the two running backs ahead of him on the depth chart are limited by injuries. Bijan Robinson (neck) and Roschon Johnson (toe) were each listed as game-time decisions by Texas coach Steve Sarkisian this week. Bijan Robinson and Johnson both through pregame warmups at Royal-Memorial Stadium.

— Danny Davis

Texas last lost four straight games during the same season in 2010. The Longhorns haven't been saddled by a five-game losing streak since 1956.

Former Texas defensive lineman Roy Miller was Kirk Bohls and Cedric Golden's guest this week on the On Second Thought podcast. Miller discussed the frustration that some of the football program's alumni have with the current state of affairs at UT.