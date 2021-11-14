How the Texas Longhorns graded out in their Big 12 home overtime loss to Kansas

Hookem

How Texas graded out in Saturday's 57-56 overtime loss to Kansas:

Texas recruiting notebook:Longhorns commits react positively to the Bo Davis video

Bohls: Texas' Steve Sarkisian needs a big upgrade, so it should be hello, transfer portal

Bohls:Steve Sarkisian clearly needs to figure out Texas' quarterback options for 2022

Quarterbacks: C

Casey Thompson got the start, but it looked like Steve Sarkisian's intent was to work Hudson Card in as well. Thompson led Texas to a touchdown on his second drive, then sat as Card took over. Card played three drives, his last two ending with a lost fumble after a sack and then a pick-six, before he was benched. Thompson played the rest of the way and nearly rallied the Longhorns from 21 points back in the third quarter to force overtime. Looks like the starting job is Thompson's again.

Go figure: Thompson threw for 358 yards and was responsible for seven touchdowns.

So far: Louisiana A-, Arkansas D, Rice A, Texas Tech A, TCU C, Oklahoma B, Oklahoma State F, Baylor C-, Iowa State F, Kansas C

Semester average: C, same as last week

Running backs: C

Another tough game for Bijan Robinson, who has had three straight weeks of running into physical defenses. He finished with 17 touches for 117 total yards and a touchdown catch before he left in the third quarter with a left arm or wrist injury. Roshcon Johnson (turf toe) was limited to six carries, and Keilan Robinson (COVID-19 protocols) didn't play at all. Texas rushed for 164 yards and a touchdown (Thompson's) and averaged 5.1 yards per carry.

Go figure: Bijan Robinson has scored a touchdown in 10 of his last 11 games.

So far: Louisiana B-, Arkansas F, Rice A+, Texas Tech A, TCU A, Oklahoma B, Oklahoma State B, Baylor C-, Iowa State D, Kansas C

Semester average: Holding steady at a B-

Wide receivers: B

Joshua Moore left the program earlier in the week and in his place stepped Marcus Washington, who had five caches for 100 yards and a pair of touchdowns — Texas' first and last scores, the latter an 8-yarder in overtime that made it 56-49. Xavier Worthy overcame a couple of injuries to tough out 14 catches for 152 yards and three scores. He was targeted 23 times. Washington's unsportsmanlike conduct call after the overtime score (for spinning the ball on the ground in celebration) was costly; it was enforced on Kansas' ensuing game-winning possession, which started at the 15.

Go figure: Worthy's 152 yards was the second-best receiving day for a Longhorn this season.

So far: Louisiana A-; Arkansas F; Rice B, Texas Tech A-, TCU D, Oklahoma A-, Oklahoma State D, Baylor D-, Iowa State F, Kansas B

Semester average: C, up from a C- last week

Tight ends: C

Cade Brewer had two catches for 40 yards, including the big 25-yarder that tied the game with 22 seconds left that sent it into overtime. Jared Wiley added one catch.

Go figure: Brewer and Wiley have a combined 24 receptions this season.

So far: Louisiana C-, Arkansas F, Rice B-, Texas Tech C, TCU F, Oklahoma B, Oklahoma State F, Baylor D, Iowa State F, Kansas C

Semester average: Holding steady at a D

Offensive line: F

The running game, already hampered by injuries, didn't have the holes it needed to be effective. This is the fifth straight poor game for the front line, which coincides with Texas' five straight losses. Kansas finished with a pair of sacks. Junior Angilau left in the fourth quarter with an injury.

Go figure: Six of the Longhorns' final nine drives ended in touchdowns.

So far: Louisiana B-, Arkansas F, Rice B, Texas Tech A-, TCU C, Oklahoma D, Oklahoma State D-, Baylor F, Iowa State F, Kansas F

Semester average: Holding steady at a D+

Defensive line: D

Like the offensive line, this was the fifth straight game with the defensive front grading out at a D or F. The pass rush continues to be a struggle and the Longhorns struggled stopping Kansas running back Devin Neal, a freshman who finished with 143 yards and three touchdowns. The line played better in the second half than the first half, stuffing KU quarterback Jalon Daniels on a fourth-and-1 sneak in the fourth quarter.

Go figure: Alfred Collins' four tackles led all defensive linemen; it tied for seventh on the team.

So far: Louisiana C, Arkansas D-, Rice B-, Texas Tech C+, TCU B-, Oklahoma D, Oklahoma State D, Baylor D, Iowa State F, Kansas D

Semester average: D+, same as last week

Linebackers: D

The linebackers had their tackles (DeMarvion Overshown, Jaylan Ford and Luke Brockermeyer combined for 18 stops), just not any noticeably big plays. There was half a sack from Overshown, a tackle for loss from Ford, but not much else.

Go figure: Overshown has 79 tackles this season, which lead the team.

So far: Louisiana B, Arkansas C, Rice B, Texas Tech B, TCU B-, Oklahoma C, Oklahoma State F, Baylor D, Iowa State F, Kansas D

Semester average: C-, down from a C last week

Secondary: F

Kansas started a freshman playing in his fourth college game and Jalon Daniels responded by completing 70% of his passes, throwing for 202 yards and three touchdowns. Kwamie Lassiter II was targeted 12 times and caught eight of them for 68 yards and a touchdown. Brenden Schooler led the team in tackles and Jahdae Barron and Anthony Cook both made third-down stops to force punts in the second half. On Kansas' game-winning overtime drive, Schooler dropped what would have been a game-sealing interception in the end zone.

Go figure: Schooler led the team in tackles for the second straight game.

So far: Louisiana B-, Arkansas B+, Rice B, Texas Tech C-, TCU C+, Oklahoma D, Oklahoma State B, Baylor C, Iowa State D, Kansas F

Semester average: C, same as last week

Special teams: B

Another good week for the special teams, which was playing without season-long standout Keilan Robinson. Marcus Washington blocked a punt at just the right time — trailing 42-28 with two minutes in the third quarter, but with the Longhorns holding some momentum. And D'Shawn Jamison's 25-yard return in the final minute of regulation helped set up Texas' game-tying drive to force overtime. No field goal tries from Cameron Dicker, but the Ray Guy Award semifinalist did average 45 yards a punt. Jonathon Brooks, playing for Robinson, flubbed a kickoff in the final minute of the first half, touching the kick as it went out of bounds at the 2.

Go figure: Dicker hasn't attempted a field goal since the Baylor game.

So far: Louisiana B-, Arkansas F, Rice A, Texas Tech C, TCU A-, Oklahoma B, Oklahoma State C, Baylor B, Iowa State A-, Kansas B

Semester average: B-, same as last week

Richard Tijerina