Texas vs. Kansas: Our 5 pregame questions facing the Longhorns — answered

Hookem

Before Saturday night's 57-56 loss to Kansas, we asked five questions facing Texas. Here's how they played out:

Texas recruiting notebook: Longhorns commits react positively to the Bo Davis video

Bohls:Texas' Steve Sarkisian needs a big upgrade, so it should be hello, transfer portal

Bohls: Steve Sarkisian clearly needs to figure out Texas' quarterback options for 2022

Which Texas running backs played?

Three: Bijan Robinson, Roschon Johnson and Jonathon Brooks.

Kind of. Third-string back Keilan Robinson was out due to COVID-19 protocols, and Bijan Robinson left in the third quarter with a left arm or wrist injury, Johnson didn't play until the fourth and Brooks finished with six touches. Bijan Robinson was already battling a neck injury; he and Johnson were game-time decisions. Robinson finished with 10 touches for 118 total yards and a touchdown catch. Johnson averaged 6.2 yards on six carries.

Did anyone step up after Joshua Moore's departure?

Yes: Marcus Washington.

Xavier Worthy had a monster game — battling injuries for 14 catches for 152 yards and three touchdowns on a whopping 23 targets — but he's had monster games before. Washington was targeted seven times and caught five of them for 100 yards and a pair of touchdowns, a steady target for Casey Thompson throughout the night. He averaged 20 yards a catch. Moore, who led the team in receiving last season, has left the program and will enter the transfer portal.

Did Texas avoid getting caught by a trick play?

Yes.

Of course, Kansas didn't try any razzle-dazzle. Just some minor trickery and deception, most notably going for it on fourth-and-1 in the fourth quarter by trying to draw Texas offside, then calling time out, then bursting out of a tightly-grouped huddle for a quick-snap quarterback sneak. That didn't work, though. But after Baylor and Iowa State burned the defense for wide receiver touchdown throws the last two weeks, the Jayhawks also didn't need a very deep bag of tricks.

Did Cameron Dicker make a bigger impact kicking or punting?

Punting.

But only because he didn't even try a field goal. It was a game of touchdowns. As a punter, however, Dicker averaged 45 yards on two kicks, including a 53-yarder. He was averaging 47.8 yards per punt entering the game, which was slightly ahead of Michael Dickson's school-record average of 47.4. Dicker was named one of 10 national semifinalists earlier in the week for the Ray Guy Award as the nation's top punter.

Did Jason Bean start for Kansas?

No.

Though maybe things would have worked out better for the Longhorns if Kansas' regular starting quarterback had played. Bean couldn't go, which meant backup Jalon Daniels stepped in. He responded by going 21 of 30 for 202 yards and three touchdowns and added a rushing score.

Richard Tijerina