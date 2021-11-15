Texas' Bijan Robinson to miss the rest of the 2021 football season with a dislocated elbow

A dislocated elbow will sideline Texas running back Bijan Robinson for the remainder of the season.

Texas coach Steve Sarkisian announced the news about Robinson at his weekly press conference on Monday. Robinson was injured near the end of the third quarter of a 57-56 overtime loss to Kansas on Saturday night.

On a first-down snap from the Kansas 2, Robinson was stopped in the backfield on a rushing attempt. After being tended to on the field, Robinson was escorted straight to the Texas locker room.

Two days later, Sarkisian told reporters that Robinson's season was done. Sarkisian also announced that senior cornerback Josh Thompson had suffered a season-ending fractured fibula.

More:The 'First Lady of Texas football,' Loreal Sarkisian, talks coaching (she did that too), life in Austin and those game day fits

Robinson ends his sophomore season with 1,127 rushing yards and 15 offensive touchdowns. His 26 receptions currently rank second on the Texas roster.

Only eight players in the country have rushed for more yards this season than Robinson. Those 1,127 yards are the 14th-most in school history.

Coming off a strong showing at the end of his freshman year, much was expected of Robinson this season and he quickly delivered. Robinson topped 100 rushing yards in three of his first four games this season. And after a 216-yard, two-touchdown performance against TCU on Oct. 2, Robinson was inserted into the Heisman Trophy conversation.

The talk about Robinson and the Heisman Trophy eventually ceased. He was injured in what was the Longhorns' fifth loss in a row. UT's last three opponents have also held Robinson under 100 rushing yards, although he also left the Iowa State game on Nov. 6 with a neck strain.

When asked earlier this month about his fading Heisman Trophy candidacy, Robinson seemed unbothered. "My faith is big," he told reporters.

"I just know that with God's plan, I've just got to keep attacking at that and keep understanding that's the bigger picture and that's my bigger picture," Robinson said. "When all that stuff happens, I just know that I've got to get better in life, football, for myself and just keep having a smile at my face at all times."

This season, Robinson has accounted for 56.9% of the Texas rushing attack and 23.8% of the team's scoring. He has been responsible for 30% of the Longhorns' 50 touchdowns.

Junior Roschon Johnson is next up on the depth chart. Johnson has rushed 50 times for 313 yards this year. He has recorded four 100-yard games in his college career.

Alabama transfer Keilan Robinson and freshman Jonathon Brooks could also see an uptick in their workloads. Robinson, however, missed last week's game because of COVID-19 protocol and Brooks is being monitored for a shoulder injury. Sarkisian said last week that if needed, senior Gabriel Watson was also an option in the rushing game against Kansas.

Texas (4-6, 2-5 Big 12) will travel to West Virginia (4-6, 2-5) on Saturday. The Longhorns will then close out their regular season with a home game against Kansas State (7-3, 4-3) on Nov. 26.