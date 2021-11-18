Jordan Whittington’s return gives Longhorns a boost going into West Virginia

Texas coach Steve Sarkisian praised the Longhorns’ players and coaches for getting back to work this week in anticipation of facing West Virginia.

“Now’s not the time to start to cut corners,” Sarkisian said Thursday.

The Horns (4-6, 2-5 Big 12) will get some firepower back this week with the return of receiver Jordan Whittington. One of the team’s most versatile athletes has missed the last four games with a clavicle injury.

Also, Sarkisian said quarterback Casey Thompson will start against the Mountaineers (4-6, 2-5). Going into Morgantown, there is currently no plan to rotate Thompson with backup quarterback Hudson Card, Sarkisian said.

In the backfield, running back Keilan Robinson will be available but Jonathan Brooks (shoulder) will not.

