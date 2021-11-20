Texas vs. West Virginia: Five questions facing the Longhorns

Five questions facing Texas (4-6, 2-5 Big 12) at West Virginia (4-6, 2-5) on Saturday (11 a.m., ESPN2):

How will the Texas run game look without Bijan Robinson?

Robinson — a Doak Walker Award semifinalist who has accounted for 57% of Texas' rushing attack — will miss the rest of the season with a dislocated elbow. That leaves Roschon Johnson, Keilan Robinson and Gabriel Watson atop the depth chart. (Freshman Jonathon Brooks is dealing with a shoulder injury.) Two years ago, Johnson had a 121-yard breakout performance in Morgantown. This season he's averaging 6.3 yards per carry.

What will Texas' Marcus Washington do for an encore?

In last week's overtime loss to Kansas, Washington turned five receptions into a career-high 100 yards and two touchdowns. He also blocked a punt. Was he just having a really good day, or has the junior become a reliable target in UT's passing game? Both Washington and Xavier Worthy (152) had 100-yard nights against the Jayhawks. West Virginia last allowed two 100-yard receivers in its season-opening loss to Maryland.

Will D'Shawn Jamison have another memorable Morgantown moment?

During Texas' 42-31 win at West Virginia two years ago, Jamison intercepted two passes. One of those was a one-handed snag that became a signature highlight. But in the 28 games since, he has had only two more picks. Jamison has started every game this season but has only one pass breakup and one interception. West Virginia quarterbacks have been picked off 10 times. Can Jamison make a big play on defense or special teams?

Will Texas hold Leddie Brown under 100 rushing yards?

Texas has had a tough time against its last six opponents' top rushing option. TCU's Zach Evans ran for 113 yards Oct. 2. He was followed by Oklahoma's Kennedy Brooks (217 yards), Oklahoma State's Jaylen Warren (193) and Baylor's Abram Smith (145). The Longhorns gave up 136 yards to Iowa State's Breece Hall two weeks ago and 143 to Kansas' Devin Neal. Brown has three 100-yard games this season. "He has that ability to make guys miss," UT defensive back Anthony Cook said.

Will Texas finally end its losing streak?

Texas isn't the only school that hasn't lived up to expectations. Five of the 25 teams that were ranked in the Associated Press' preseason poll — No. 15 USC, No. 16 LSU, No. 17 Indiana, No. 20 Washington and No. 21 Texas — have losing records. UT's five-game streak is tied for the seventh-longest active skid in the country. This is only the fourth time Texas has lost five straight in the same season. The program's longest in-season streak of futility covered the final eight games of the 1956 campaign.

