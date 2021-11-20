Live: West Virginia strikes first, but Overshown warming up on Texas sideline

MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — Texas coach Steve Sarkisian praised his team’s practice effort this week as the Longhorns card a 4-6 record.

The Longhorns (4-6, 2-5 Big 12) must win both of their final two regular-season games to become bowl eligible. First comes Saturday’s clash at West Virginia, another slumping team also with a 4-6 record overall and 2-5 mark in league play.

Texas closes out the regular season at home against Kansas State next Friday.

More:Texas’ revolving door of assistants hasn’t worked. Should Sark stand pat despite 4-6 mess?

Eyes on Texas: Not to ‘make excuses,’ Del Conte points to attrition for Longhorns’ woes

“We are going to go on the road to a hostile environment to play a good football team,” Sarkisian said this week. “And we're going to need to put our best foot forward, which I think we're capable of doing.”

Injury wise, Texas will be without running back Bijan Robinson (elbow). But receiver Jordan Whittington (clavicle) has been cleared to play, and his return should help the passing game.

Sarkisian said he plans on starting quarterback Casey Thompson and will not rotate him with backup Hudson Card.

Saturday’s game is broadcast on ESPN2. Check back throughout the game for updates from Milan Puskar Stadium.

Mountaineers strike first, but Overshown warming up

About 15 minutes after Texas issued a press release confirming that Overshown was out for the game, the Horns then reversed and said he was available. Overshown was seen behind the Texas bench getting warmed up.

Meanwhile, West Virginia went to work on its opening drive. Quarterback Jarret Doege opened with a 23-yard throw. That sparked a nine-play drive capped by Doege’s 20-yard dart to Sam James. The Mountaineers were up 7-0 with 11:02 remaining in the first quarter.

Overshown out, dressed in street clothes

Texas starting linebacker DeMarvion Overshown made the trip to Morgantown but was not dressed during pre-game warmups. Overshown was in street clothes and wore a protective boot on his left foot.

Playing without the team’s leading tackler, the defense will have to tighten up. David Gbenda (16 tackles) is officially listed as Overshown’s backup. But Morice Blackwell Jr. has been turning heads as well.

Turns out, Texas fans tuned out loss to Kansas

If the television ratings mean anything, not many UT fans tuned in to watch last week’s 57-56 overtime loss to Kansas. Chances are they heard about it, though.

Approximately 487,000 viewers were dialed into ESPNU last week, according to TV data compiled by Sports Media Watch. It was the smallest amount of viewers the Longhorns have drawn all season.

Contact Brian Davis by phone or text at 512-445-3957. Email bdavis@statesman.com or @BDavisAAS.