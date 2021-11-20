Bohls, Golden: Texas' five-game slide won't end with the Longhorns going bowling this year

American-Statesman columnists Kirk Bohls and Cedric Golden weigh in on 10 topics of interest from this week's college football slate of games:

1. How much would not making a bowl game hurt Steve Sarkisian?

Bohls: I honestly don’t think it would be as devastating as it seems on its face. Most fans and media have already written off the Longhorns this season, and I doubt they’d lose any or many recruits if they don’t go bowling. Oh, it would definitely be a slap in the face and would further cement just how steep a climb this is, but these players may just want to get the season over with too.

Golden: It would be a real shot to his reputation and would pour a couple of dump truck loads of sand on all the credibility he built up as Nick Saban's offensive coordinator and in helping turn around Washington. We can ask him after the Horns drop Saturday’s game at West Virginia.

2. What are you most looking forward to in the Texas-West Virginia game?

Bohls: I’d like to see what Keilan Robinson can do. He’s arguably the fastest or second-fastest guy on the entire team, and I’d love a glimpse of what he can do with a dozen carries or more. Hey, Sarkisian brought him to Austin for a reason, and he and Roschon Johnson will have to carry the load in Morgantown.

Golden: I'm most looking forward to the end of it. And the end of the Kansas State game as well. It’s a lost season, and the Longhorns have come up with zero answers over the past five games. They've come up short in every area, and no amount of spin from athletic director Chris Del Conte or hugs from UT System regents Chairman Kevin Eltife will take away the embarrassment of what has happened.

3. Will Kansas State knock off Baylor?

Bohls: Yes. Wildcats coach Chris Klieman has inserted a toughness at K-State just as much as Dave Aranda has in Waco. And Manhattan isn’t an easy place to play. I’ll say Baylor gets a little cocky and falls 31-28.

Golden: No. Better teams than Baylor have gone to the Little Apple and come up short, but the Bears are playing some of the best defense in program history and are surging at the right time of the season. I see them taking a 24-17 win.

4. What big-time rivalry has lost the most luster lately?

Bohls: Does USC-UCLA even register at all on a national scale anymore? UCLA just became bowl-eligible for the first time since 2017, and USC looks lost and is searching for a head coach. Both teams have dropped off and become Texas-style irrelevant this season. No one cares.

Golden: The national media always hypes up the Ohio State-Michigan rivalry, but the Wolverines just haven’t held up their end in “The Game” — eight straight losses and a 1-15 record against the Buckeyes over the past 16 matchups.

5. Pick a Top 25 upset.

Bohls: I’ll take the Utes, under former Longhorns quarterback Cam Rising, over No. 3 Oregon. Utah has won six of its last seven games and 17 of its last 18 home games and has 15 rushing touchdowns in the past four games. Kyle Whittingham’s bunch also has the nation’s third-best defense in tackles for loss and will stun the Ducks 31-30.

Golden: It’s not a week that’s ripe with great matchups, but I’ll take No. 23 Utah to take out No. 3 Oregon.

6. Since both lost to Kansas, who'd win a 2016 Texas vs. 2021 Texas matchup?

Bohls: I’ll take Charlie Strong’s final team in 2016 for the win because it showed promise in a stirring win over Notre Dame and had a great tailback in D’Onta Foreman, not unlike Bijan Robinson. Even though that ’16 team finished 5-7 and lost its final three games, it had playmakers such as Foreman and linebacker Malik Jefferson and even a star punter (same as this year) in Michael Dickson.

Golden: The 2016 Horns had D’Onta Foreman running in a 2,000-yard season and a much better offensive line, so I'd give them a 60-59 win despite trailing 49-10 at the half.

7. Should they just not award a Heisman Trophy this year?

Bohls: It’s a consideration, but this should be the most compelling race since 2015, when Alabama’s Derrick Henry won with only 65.7% of the vote. Close behind was fellow running back Christian McCaffrey from Stanford, who came within 293 points of the Tide running back. In fact, Saturday’s Michigan State-Ohio State game could be framed as a winner-take-all contest for the Heisman between front-runners Kenneth Walker III and C.J. Stroud, although Pitt’s Kenny Pickett might have the final say in this.

Golden: They should always award a Heisman even if the candidates aren’t having transcendent seasons. Quarterbacks Matt Corral (Ole Miss), C.J. Stroud (Ohio State) and Kenny Pickett (Pittsburgh) are the favorites, but I love what I’m seeing from Georgia defensive tackle Jordan Davis, the anchor of a dominant defense that's allowing only 7.6 points per game.

8. Is Mike Gundy going to be an Oklahoma State lifer?

Bohls: I would say yes. He’s very comfortable in Stillwater, and schools such as Arkansas and Tennessee couldn’t pry him out of there. Now that the late booster deluxe Boone Pickens and AD Mike Holder are no longer around, Gundy rules the roost. He’s been a model of consistency with 110 wins since 2010 and is on the verge of double-digit wins for the fifth time in the past nine years. I bet the Mullet Man retires there.

Golden: Yes. If he were going to leave, he would have left by now. As long as he makes sure his T-shirt selections don’t alienate players in his locker room, he'll retire an Oklahoma State Cowboy. I don’t see him going anywhere.

9. Which senior will Texas most miss next season?

Bohls: That’s easy. Cameron Dicker could even make a case for team MVP. He’s a solid choice to be the All-Big 12 punter and has marketed himself for the NFL, and he’s been a very reliable kicker in his career. So Texas basically will need two people to fill his two jobs in 2022.

Golden: Dicker. With all this team’s struggles, he has been the most consistent player at his position, that ill-fated fake punt at Baylor aside. Speaking for the media, we will miss him because he's always been an engaging interview subject.

10. Texas won't fire Steve Sarkisian, but if it did, who'd make a good target to pursue?

Bohls: I’m guessing Chris Del Conte would go hard and probably even persuade his personal favorite, James Franklin, who sure looks to be heading elsewhere, probably USC. I’d do everything I could to pry Matt Rhule out of the NFL, which is doubtful, so I’d probably look hardest at Cincinnati’s Luke Fickell and Oregon’s Mario Christobal.

Golden: There isn’t a coaching portal, but I would gauge Dave Aranda’s availability in this hypothetical. He isn’t a dazzling personality, but his teams got stops at LSU, and they're getting stops at Baylor. Good defense isn’t sexy, but it's effective. I love what Aranda is doing in Waco.