Bohls: Texas leaves Morgantown with no win and no bowl hopes, but lots of angst

Texas continues to regress as it drops a close game to West Virginia for its sixth loss in a row.

The Longhorns will not play in a bowl game for the third time in the last seven seasons, a bad trend

This football program is drowning in its own distractions, many of their own doing.

MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — We have discernible progress to report.

Texas is not blowing big leads anymore.

For the second straight week, however, the meandering Longhorns fell to a subpar Big 12 team with a losing record, and in the process are basically furthering a new unfortunate standard of performance.

There is no bowl game in Texas’ future.

Its immediate future, that is.

Beyond that is anyone’s guess for this perplexing program that has now lost six consecutive games, all in maddening fashion. One week after an inexplicable setback against a 1-8 Kansas team that has been the measuring stick for bad football, Texas dropped a 31-23 verdict on Saturday to a 4-6 but hungry West Virginia team that has been wading through its own problems.

And make no mistake. Bowl eligibility has to be the minimum standard for this proud football program that has won four national championships and produced two Heisman Trophy winners and 927 wins, the sixth most in college football. But lately it has produced only a mountain of anger and frustration in Steve Sarkisian’s debut season as the burnt orange suffers its longest losing streak since 1956.

For that as a measuring stick, this season has been a colossal failure.

Texas hasn’t accomplished much since its 4-1 start and No. 15 national ranking, but it does have losing down pat. And has done so in creative ways, with rotten second halves, more recently horrible first halves and with poor run defense for five weeks and sorry pass defense on Saturday.

At the end, the Longhorns had to endure an onslaught of Horns Downs and “SEC! SEC!” chants reverberating from the crowd of 48,755 at Milan Puskar Stadium. They had to wait an eternity on the field for the Longhorn Band in the upper deck to play “The Eyes of Texas.”

“I came in with the Horns Down in 2018,” said West Virginia tailback Leddie Brown, who ran for 158 yards to become the seventh straight opposing back to top the century mark against Texas, “and I’m leaving throwing the Horns Down in 2021.”

He’s had plenty of company in this beatdown of a season as fans from Morgantown to Ames have perfected mocking the players with the gesture for a school that will be leaving the Big 12 for the SEC in the next two or three years. West Virginia is flat-out better at it than most. Why, the school recognized some military personnel during a timeout in the second half, and every single member of the 40th Airlift Squadron Screaming Eagles threw their Horns down, many of them in demeaning, double-barrel fashion.

The beginning wasn’t any kinder for Texas. Its first four series were all three-and-outs and produced a meager 14 yards and not a single first down. Yikes.

“You know we didn’t start the game very good,” Sarkisian said. “Our inability to throw the football early started it and then the plethora of third downs they made. We couldn’t get off the field on third down on defense. We got behind in the game, but we limited our own opportunities for not playing well for three quarters of the game.”

That was obvious as West Virginia scored a touchdown on its first possession of the game, led 14-0 after 16-plus minutes and, to use a phrase, kept on the gas.

By halftime, Texas had a mere 135 yards with only 29 yards passing from a completely ineffective Casey Thompson, who was relieved by Hudson Card in the second half until both were troubled by injuries.

Ultimately, the Longhorns were done in by an efficient Mountaineers offense that played keep away with the ball, running 87 plays (29 more than Texas) and holding onto the ball for 38 minutes, 36 seconds, a whopping 17-minute differential.

That was due, in large part, to Jarret Doege’s efforts on third downs as his unit converted 12 of 20 such plays, including a particularly crushing third-and-18 after linebacker David Gbenda and nose tackle T’Vondre Sweat had back-to-back sacks. In rapid succession, West Virginia chopped up gains of 19, 26 and 18 yards to prolong a game-sealing touchdown drive before a 7-yard scoring pass to Sean Ryan for a 28-17 lead the ‘Neers would not relinquist.

“Third down was the whole key to it,” Sarkisian said. “We never were really able to flip the field. Not only that, they went down and scored on those drives. But they (Longhorns) could have folded the tent today and they didn’t. They gave themselves a chance to be in the game late.”

But of late, no comeback is good enough, not the rallies twice from 21-point deficits to the Jayhawks nor the surges Saturday in a game that Texas never led.

The embattled, first-year coach Sarkisian, under fire for Texas' third losing season since the start of 2015, has constantly instructed his now 4-7 team to ignore the outside noise of distractions. However, as of late, all that mind-numbing noise is coming from the inside.

Whether it’s an unnecessary and premature vote of confidence from the school’s own athletic director or an assistant coach’s zoo animal or a malcontent wide receiver who quit the team or another assistant’s profane tirade on the team bus or unfounded, speculative charges of pressure from heavy-handed boosters, Texas is drowning in distractions. Many of them from their own doing.

In one more week, the Longhorns will finish this season gone wrong with a home game against Kansas State, but for the time being, no bowl game in 2021 is frustrating enough, especially when it will mark the third time in seven seasons Texas won’t be playing in a bowl.

“The first half really wasn’t us,” said Xavier Worthy, who had seven receptions for 80 yards and his 12th touchdown of the season. “The second half, we got some fire in us.”

Asked his reaction to a bowl-less December, the freshman sensation paused.

“I’m a win-first guy. It’s big on me,” Worthy said. "We’re going to be big next year.”

They will have plenty of demons to exorcise.

After blowing four leads in succession to Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Baylor and Iowa State — three of them by double digits in the second half — the Longhorns won’t go bowling for the fourth time in a dozen seasons. Considering 63 other FBS teams entered Saturday play, having already qualified for the 43 bowl games with six wins or more, that makes Sarkisian’s inaugural year all the more irritating.

“We’ve got a lot of Texas fight left in us,” Sarkisian said. “And I’m looking forward to the days when we can sing ‘The Eyes of Texas’ and not have to listen to their song.”

All the live long day.

Sarkisian talks regularly about playing to a standard.

Unfortunately, that standard is this. Texas isn’t a good football team.

And for most of a chilly, brisk day, it wasn’t.

Except for a dynamite, picture-perfect touchdown bomb from backup quarterback Hudson Card to Worthy and a sprint of a touchdown from third-string running back Keilan Robinson, who helped replace the injured Bijan Robinson and ran for 111 yards, Texas mostly sputtered the entire day.

Oh, it had its chances, threatening behind Card and climbing to within three points of the Mountaineers with 12:25 remaining in the game.

But like this clockwork burnt orange, West Virginia drove right down the field, converting a third down and a fourth down before Casey Legg’s clinching 45-yard field goal.

This season went down the tubes long before Saturday's crisp afternoon in the mountains. A team doesn’t lose six in a row and pretend to be a good team. And any suggestion otherwise has been discarded.

“The (extra 15 bowl) practices would be great and be nice,” Sarkisian said. “But as much as anything, for our psyche and mindset, we’ve got to finish the season strong. It’s clearly been a really difficult stretch for our coaches and players, and we just haven’t broken through yet.”

That said, everything pretty much is broken. And the process to repair it begins in a week.