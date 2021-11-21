Texas vs. West Virginia: Our 5 pregame questions facing the Longhorns — answered

Before Saturday's 31-23 loss in Morgantown, we asked five questions facing Texas. Here's how they played out:

How did Texas' run game look without Bijan Robinson?

It sputtered.

Statistically, the Longhorns outrushed West Virginia and produced a 100-yard rusher. A 100-yard rusher named Robinson, even. But Keilan Robinson's 111-yard day was skewed by a pair of 49- and 25-yard runs, Roschon Johnson had some nice gains sprinkled in with a couple of negative-yardage runs and finished with 77 yards. But the offense didn't look right. Texas went three-and-out on its first four drives. The passing game certainly wasn't going to lead on Saturday, but the running game was low on juice.

What did Marcus Washington do for an encore?

One catch. For 10 yards.

One week after a career-high 100-yard game with two touchdown catches against Kansas, Washington was in stealth mode for most of the day in Morgantown. He had one catch for 10 yards and was targeted only three times. One of those was a dropped pass that would have secured a first down.

Did D'Shawn Jamison have another Morgantown moment?

No.

Oh, the Texas cornerback tied for second on the team with seven tackles and also had a quarterback hurry, but his two most memorable moments Saturday were briefly leaving the game with an injury on the opening drive and getting beat for a 31-yard catch on a one-on-one play with Bryce Ford-Wheaton. Two years ago in Morgantown, Jamison had two interceptions in the Longhorns' 42-31 win, including a brilliant one-handed snag.

Did Texas hold Leddie Brown under 100 yards?

No.

West Virginia's tailback had his fourth 100-yard game of the season. He took control of the game in the second half, finishing with a bruising 33 carries for 158 yards and a touchdown. It was Texas' latest struggle against opposing alpha running backs, on top of TCU's Zach Evans (113 yards), Oklahoma's Kennedy Brooks (217), Oklahoma State's Jaylen Warren (193), Baylor's Abram Smith (145), Iowa State's Breece Hall (136) and Kansas' Devin Neal (143). Somewhere, Kansas State's Deuce Vaughn is smiling.

Did Texas finally end its losing streak?

No.

This was the Longhorns' sixth straight loss. Texas hasn't dropped six straight since 1956, when Ed Price's final UT team lost its last eight that year. He was replaced by Darrell Royal. Saturday's loss removed all hopes of making a bowl game, so Steve Sarkisian's first season will either end with a 5-7 or 4-8 record. Going 5-7 puts this team in the territory of fellow 5-7 Texas teams of 2010, 2015 and 2016. Curiously, a Texas team has never gone 4-8 before.

