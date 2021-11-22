Quarterback, pass rush, offensive line depth, injury: Plenty of issues ahead for Texas Longhorns

Texas’ 2022 roster already looks good.

“I’ll be here next year,” Bijan Robinson said Monday. “I'm a really loyal guy. And when I say I'm going to do something, I’m going to stick to it.”

Getting that level of support from an NFL-caliber running back feels like the strongest vote of confidence yet for Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian.

Texas (4-7, 2-6 Big 12) will close out the season Friday against Kansas State (7-4, 4-4). Whether the Horns finish strong with a victory or end on a seven-game losing streak doesn’t really matter. Those inside the program are already thinking about the future and turning this battleship around.

The school will honor 29 players during pregame ceremonies. But it was notable that senior linebacker DeMarvion Overshown, the team’s leading tackler, wasn’t on UT’s list of names distributed to reporters Monday. Senior defensive backs D’Shawn Jamison and Anthony Cook’s names were absent, too.

Most seniors have another year of eligibility because of the pandemic. But Sarkisian will soon be having hard conversations with some players who simply aren’t good enough to play at this level.

Asked what area he needed to improve right away, Sarkisian said, “It’s hard to say one, I’ll be honest with you, because I think there’s some things that are pretty glaring.”

Quarterback job is now open

Start at quarterback.

“I think that we have to open that job up. I think we have to let these guys compete to see the development,” Sarkisian said. “We’re going to tear this thing all the way down, and we’re going to start back at square one come winter conditioning and then into spring ball.”

Casey Thompson and Hudson Card will battle for the job, assuming one or both stay. Four-star recruit Maalik Murphy from Gardena, Calif., is expected to sign his national letter of intent in December. Sarkisian said he’s open to pulling a quarterback from the transfer portal, too. Whatever it takes.

Against the Wildcats, Thompson (thumb) would’ve been the starter if the game had been played Monday, Sarkisian said. Card suffered a lower leg injury when he was dragged down by a West Virginia defender. Both quarterbacks are being monitored day-to-day, the coach said.

Quarterback is just the start. Sarkisian already has a laundry list of things to fix.

Get stronger in the trenches

“We’ve got to find a way, whether it’s through scheme or personnel, to generate a better pass rush,” he said.

Texas ranks seventh in the Big 12 this season in sacks and has rarely had any consistent pass rush. Defensive end Jacoby Jones, who missed the last five games with a foot injury, insisted he will be on the field Friday.

“I am playing Friday. I'm playing my heart out,” Jones said. The senior, who grew up in Shreveport, La., is leaving with his head held high and a degree in youth and community studies. “Might be one of (those) games where coach might tell me to come out, and I’m not coming out.”

Offensive line is also a major priority. “We’ve got to improve our depth on the offensive line,” Sarkisian said.

Texas signed only two offensive linemen in the 2021 recruiting class, which was mostly complete by the time Sarkisian arrived in January. He wants to sign five either next month during the early signing period or in February.

Guard Tope Imade, a sixth-year player, is the rare Longhorn who has played for three different head coaches during his time on campus. “I know from the short time I’ve had with Coach Sark, he is the guy,” he said.

Imade also praised offensive line coach Kyle Flood. Imade would know; he’s played for four position coaches during his time at UT. “I couldn't be any more grateful,” he said. “Even outside of me, I see walk-ons developing, and that’s amazing. You know, I've never seen that here before.”

Senior lineman Derek Kerstetter, who has 48 career starts, also likes the current staff. “No, this year hasn't been what we wanted,” he said. “They’ve come to work every single day. They’ve continued to try to push us to be the best we can. And that’s all you can ask for.”

Banged-up Horns must get healthy

The head coach also wants to see players outside of the training room. “Then the third area, we got to get healthy,” Sarkisian said.

Robinson, one of the Big 12’s most electric threats, will end up missing the final two games with a dislocated elbow. Thompson and Card will reach the finish line with injuries. Jones, a starter, missed time. Receiver Jordan Whittington missed four games with a clavicle injury. Receiver Troy Omeire missed the entire season with a knee injury.

From a position group standpoint, Sarkisian likes what he has at running back. Robinson, Roschon Johnson, Keilan Robinson and Jonathan Brooks “embody what we want Texas Longhorns to embody,” he said.

Sarkisian didn’t want to specify any other position groups. That’s because every other position group could see changes.

“The biggest thing for me, and this is how I've been with the players from day one, I think I'm honest and transparent,” Sarkisian said. “In no means am I trying to be demeaning to anybody. They know where I'm coming from is with real honesty.

“I'm not in that room to make them feel a certain type of way or try to build them up or break them down a certain type of way,” he added. “It's just an honest evaluation of where they're at from my eyes.”

But perhaps most important, Sarkisian needs players who believe. Players like Robinson, for example.

If Robinson’s all-in, others will follow suit. Asked how he feels about 2022, Robinson said, “I hope to feel great about it.”

“Getting a lot of new guys, just a new team structure, what Coach Sark’s doing and how he’s managing everything and how he has a plan to change a lot of things as it should happen to bring a new environment into this program,” Robinson said. “I'm excited about it.”

