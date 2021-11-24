How to watch Texas football vs. Kansas State Wildcats
The Texas football team finishes the 2021 regular season against Kansas State at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 26 at Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin.
The Longhorns lost their sixth consecutive game last Saturday, a 31-23 defeat to West Virginia that all but guaranteed Texas won't be making a bowl appearance this post-season.
The loss dropped the Longhorns to 4-7 overall and 2-7 in the Big 12.
In their previous game, Kansas State fell to Baylor 20-10 Nov. 20, putting their overall record at 7-4, including 4-4 in the Big 12.
When: 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 26
Where: Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin
TV: Fox
Radio: Longhorn Radio Network
Tipico Sportsbook line: Texas favored by 2.5 against Kansas State. Over/under: 52.5.