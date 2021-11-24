Listen to Austin 360 Radio

The Texas football team finishes the 2021 regular season against Kansas State at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 26 at Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin. 

The Longhorns lost their sixth consecutive game last Saturday, a 31-23 defeat to West Virginia that all but guaranteed Texas won't be making a bowl appearance this post-season. 

The loss dropped the Longhorns to 4-7 overall and 2-7 in the Big 12. 

In their previous game, Kansas State fell to Baylor 20-10 Nov. 20, putting their overall record at 7-4, including 4-4 in the Big 12. 

How to watch Texas football vs. Kansas State Wildcats

When: 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 26

Where: Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin

TV: Fox

Radio: Longhorn Radio Network

Tipico Sportsbook line: Texas favored by 2.5 against Kansas State. Over/under: 52.5. 