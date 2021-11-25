Four-star football recruit Jaylon Guilbeau recommits to Texas after pledging to TCU

Port Arthur Memorial cornerback Jaylon Guilbeau has rejoined the Class of 2022 at Texas.

Guilbeau announced on Thanksgiving that he will play football next season for the Longhorns. Guilbeau is a four-star prospect. He becomes the fourth defensive back in UT's upcoming recruiting class.

This is not the first time that Guilbeau has been linked with the Longhorns. Back in September of 2020, he became the third member of Texas' Class of 2022. Guilbeau remained committed to the Longhorns when Tom Herman was replaced by Steve Sarkisian, but he eventually decommitted this past July. Guilbeau pledged two months later to TCU, which recently separated from longtime coach Gary Patterson.

How rare is it to see a recruit break off a commitment but still sign the school it backed away from? The last recruit to do that at Texas was John Burt, who was a four-star receiver in the 2015 recruiting cycle.

On the 247Sports composite rankings, the 5-11, 175-pound Guilbeau is considered to be this class' 20th-best cornerback. In January, he will play for the West team in the prestigious All-American Bowl.