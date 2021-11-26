Four-star receiver Armani Winfield decommits during Texas' game against Kansas State

While it was wrapping up a win on Friday, Texas suffered a loss.

A Texas commit since January, Lewisville receiver Armani Winfield has decided to reopen his recruitment. Winfield announced his decision while Texas was in the middle of the fourth quarter of its game against Kansas State.

Texas went onto record a 22-17 win over the Wildcats.

The 6-2, 180-pound Winfield is rated as a four-star recruit and the Class of 2022's No. 25 receiver on the 247Sports composite rankings. He was the first recruit to commit to Texas after Steve Sarkisian took over the program.

Winfield has appeared in 10 games for Lewisville this fall. He has recorded 56 catches, 925 receiving yards and eight touchdowns.

With Signing Day set for Dec. 15, Texas now has 21 recruits committed to its Class of 2022. Texas also lost a commitment from four-star running back Jamarion Miller, a 1,300-yard rusher at Tyler Legacy, on Thursday.

Spearman's Brenen Thompson is both the top-rated commit in the class and the only receiver still pledged to Texas. The Longhorns are still recruiting senior receivers like Klein Cain's Matthew Golden and Frisco Liberty's Evan Stewart, a five-star talent who is a former UT commit.