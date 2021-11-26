Texas vs. Kansas State: Five questions facing the Longhorns

Five questions facing Texas (4-7, 2-6 Big 12) vs. Kansas State (7-4, 4-4) on Friday (11 a.m., Fox):

Will Xavier Worthy catch or break Jordan Shipley's touchdown record?

Worthy's 56 receptions, 916 receiving yards and 12 touchdown catches are now the freshman receiving standards at Texas. He won't get close to resetting UT's overall records of 116 catches and 1,485 yards, records that Shipley has owned since 2009. Shipley also caught a school-record 13 touchdown passes that year, so Worthy — who has 12 — has a chance of matching or breaking that mark. For now, those 12 touchdowns are tied for second with Limas Sweed (2006) and Roy Williams (2002).

Will Deuce Vaughn rush for 100 yards in his homecoming?

Having allowed a 100-yard rusher in each of the past seven games, Texas will have to deal with a Doak Walker Award semifinalist this week. Kansas State sophomore Deuce Vaughn has rushed for 1,115 yards and 14 touchdowns this season. He also leads Kansas State with 45 receptions. Vaughn attended Cedar Ridge, and his father, Chris, was once a Longhorns assistant coach. Last year Vaughn ran for 125 yards and scored twice against UT.

Who will end up leading Texas in tackles?

Since only two Longhorns have more than 50 tackles, either DeMarvion Overshown or Luke Brockermeyer will lead the team in that category. Overshown has 74 stops, and Brockermeyer has 72. If Overshown and Brockermeyer, both fourth-year linebackers, return next year, one of them will try to tackle history. Texas hasn't had the same player lead the team in tackles in consecutive seasons since Roddrick Muckelroy in 2008-09.

Will any senior shine in his final Texas game?

Will any of the 29 Longhorns being honored on Senior Day have a big day in their final game at Royal-Memorial Stadium? Tight end Cade Brewer (18 catches, two touchdowns) and defensive lineman Keondre Coburn (13 tackles, one sack) are two candidates. Cameron Dicker is two field goals and three extra points away from tying the school career records of 59 field goals and 208 PATs, and his average of 47.26 yards per punt this season is third-best in school history.

Will Texas avoid ending its season with a seventh straight loss?

Texas has lost its last six games, the team's longest losing streak since the program ended its 1956 season with eight straight losses. The Longhorns won't be just trying to avoid comparisons to that 1956 team, though. Since it isn't likely to qualify for a bowl game, Texas will attempt to enter the offseason on a positive note. Of the last 10 times that Texas failed to play in a bowl game, only once did the Longhorns close out that regular season with a win.

