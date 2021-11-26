REPLAY: Texas ends season with a win, gets by Kansas State to snap six-game losing streak

The 2021 football season will likely end on Friday for the Texas Longhorns.

Texas is set to host Kansas State at Royal-Memorial Stadium. Having lost six straight games, the Longhorns will kickoff against the Wildcats with a disappointing 4-7 record.

Kansas State (7-4, 4-4 Big 12) is positioning itself for a better bowl game. Texas can technically still get invited to a bowl game, but the Longhorns need to beat Kansas State and then have a lot of factors fall in their favor.

Last season, Texas recorded a 69-31 victory at Kansas State. Winners of their last four games against the Wildcats, the Longhorns hold an 11-10 lead in the overall series.

It's over: Texas snaps losing streak, beats Kansas State 22-17

Texas has beaten Kansas State 22-17.

The Longhorns punted the ball back late, but the Wildcats were unable to mount any sort of final-minute comeback.

The Longhorns snap their six-game losing streak. It's Texas' fifth straight win over Kansas State.

Another fourth-down stop helps Texas maintain its slim lead (4th, 4:03)

For the second straight drive, Texas has stopped Kansas State on a 4th-and-1 attempt. With the football at the Texas 17, Kansas State quarterback Will Howard was stuffed by UT defensive lineman Keondre Coburn.

Texas leads 22-17. Kansas State has all three of its timeouts left;

A post-Thanksgiving stuffing leads to Cameron Dicker making history (4th, 7:32)

Cameron Dicker has passed Phil Dawson as UT's all-time leader in field goals. The 60th field goal of Dicker's career was a 22-yarder that gave UT a 22-17 lead.

Dicker's historic kick was set up by the Texas defense, which has shut out the Wildcats in today's second half. On a 4th-and-short attempt, Kansas State kept its offense on the field and had running back Deuce Vaughn take a direct snap. Vaughn, who has so far rushed for 117 yards this afternoon, was stopped at the line of scrimmage by Texas defensive lineman Moro Ojomo.

Vaughn was stuffed at the Kansas State 30.

— Danny Davis

Cameron Dicker ties Phil Dawson's school record as Texas pulls ahead (3rd, 1:52)

Texas senior Cameron Dicker's 39-yard field goal has given the Longhorns a 19-17 lead. The field goal was the 59th of Dicker's collegiate career. That ties the school record that was set by Phil Dawson, who kicked at Texas from 1994-97.

On defense, Texas has had a strong start to its second half. Kansas State gained just 16 yards over its first two post-halftime drives, and the Wildcats had more punts (two) than first downs (one) during that span of time.

— Danny Davis

Kansas State enters halftime with a 17-16 lead over Texas

Kansas State has taken a 17-16 lead into the halftime intermission at Royal-Memorial Stadium. The Wildcats added three points to their lead on Chris Tennant's 51-yard field goal with 1:56 left. After UT raced its field goal team onto the field with the clock running in the waning seconds, Cameron Dicker made a 24-yard kick with no time left.

This marks the third straight week that Texas has trailed at halftime. The Longhorns were leading at halftime in each of their first six Big 12 games.

— Danny Davis

After Texas blinks, Will Howard gives Kansas State its first lead (2nd, 12:50)

A 13-7 lead for Texas lasted for exactly 17 seconds. On the first play of the next drive, Kansas State quarterback Will Howard took off on a 71-yard touchdown run.

Howard faked a handoff to Deuce Vaughn and found a hole in the Texas defense. Howard then beat UT defensive backs D'Shawn Jamison and B.J. Foster in a footrace to the goal line.

Last season, Howard recorded an 80-yard run against TCU and a 69-yard run against Oklahoma State. He didn't score on either of those long runs.

— Danny Davis

Cade Brewer uses his hands and legs to put Texas back on top (2nd, 13:07)

A 10-yard touchdown catch by tight end Cade Brewer has given Texas a 13-7 lead at Royal Memorial Stadium. The eighth touchdown catch of Brewer's career was set up by the fifth-year senior's first-ever rushing attempt.

With Texas facing a 3rd-and-1 at the Kansas State 40, Brewer went in motion and took a direct snap from center Jake Majors. Brewer plowed right into the offensive line for a two-yard gain.

The Longhorns scored six plays later. Cameron Dicker's streak of 70 straight made extra points, however, came to an end on the ensuing kick.

— Danny Davis

Deuce Vaughn gets his homecoming started with a touchdown (1st, 4:44)

After a Kansas State punt and an interception thrown by Texas quarterback Casey Thompson, the Wildcats have tied the score at 7-7. Kansas State got on the scoreboard on a nine-yard touchdown run by Deuce Vaughn, a running back who attended Cedar Ridge High in nearby Round Rock.

Last season, Vaughn was one of the few highlights for Kansas State in its 38-point loss to UT. In his first game against the Longhorns, Vaughn had 125 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

— Danny Davis

Roschon Johnson leads Texas to an early touchdown (1st, 10:12)

After receiving the opening kickoff, Texas was led immediately down the field by Roschon Johnson. The junior capped the 10-play, 75-yard drive with a nine-yard touchdown run.

Used both as a wildcat quarterback and a standard running back, Johnson ran it six times for 44 yards. His touchdown was run out of the wildcat formation. The second pass of Johnson's collegiate career was also a short toss that gained two yards. (Johnson was recruited to Texas in 2019 as a four-star quarterback).

— Danny Davis

DeMarvion Overshown sits out what may be his last game at Texas

Texas has announced that senior linebacker DeMarvion Overshown won't be available today because of a foot injury. Overshown will end this season as the Longhorns' leading tackler. Overshown's 74 tackles will edge the 72 tackles compiled by fellow linebacker Luke Brockermeyer, who is sitting today with a knee injury.

Overshown did participate in the pregame ceremony for UT's Senior Day. Earlier this week, Overshown was not among the 29 names listed on the Senior Day program.

Overshown has a year of eligibility remaining.

Texas, Texas A&M and Thanksgiving tussles of yesteryear

This marks the sixth straight year that Texas has played a game on Black Friday. Over the past five years, the Longhorns' post-Thanksgiving dates have been Texas Tech (twice), Iowa State, Kansas and TCU.

Longtime Texas fans likely remember the days that Texas played on Thanksgiving every year. And most of those Thanksgiving throwdowns involved Texas A&M. The Longhorns and Aggies, however, haven't played since 2011.

More: An oral history of Justin Tucker's game-winning kick against Texas A&M

This week, the American-Statesman published a lengthy oral history of the last time that Texas and Texas A&M played a football game. That 27-25 win for Texas was decided by a 40-yard field goal by Justin Tucker with no time remaining.