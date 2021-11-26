Bohls, Golden: Will Texas' season end with a bang or a whimper? (We're thinking whimper)

American-Statesman columnists Kirk Bohls and Cedric Golden weigh in on 10 topics of interest from this week's college football slate of games:

1. Will Texas go out with a bang or a whimper?

Bohls: I just don’t have enough faith to pick the Longhorns to win in this tailspin. I fully expect them to come out and play with their hair on fire in the first quarter and maybe beyond, but the combination of the unstoppable Deuce Vaughn and a gritty Kansas State defense will be too much for a poor Texas team to overcome. Call it Wildcats by 38-31.

Golden: How can you trust a team that just gave up 57 points at home to the horrible Kansas Jayhawks? They are the favorites on paper, but the avalanche of losing is at full speed now. The Horns go out with a 31-28 loss.

2. If Steve Sarkisian had one mulligan, what should he have done differently?

Bohls: That’s an easy one. Get more offensive linemen out of the transfer portal as Baylor, Texas A&M and Oklahoma did. The lack of a dominant line has held the team back and, while the offense has still been efficient and at times explosive, left a weak defense even more vulnerable.

Golden: He would have gone with Casey Thompson from Day 1 as the starting quarterback. Thompson was obviously much more mentally prepared for the job, as it turns out. I’m not saying he would have beaten Arkansas — that wasn’t happening — but he should have been starting from jump.

3. If you were a Texas coach, what would your recruiting sales pitch be?

Bohls: Immediate playing time. Sure, Sarkisian can push the academics, the pretty coeds, the state-of-the-art facilities, but the needs for big playmakers and difference-makers are the biggest missing ingredient in this program. So tired of talk of mindset and buy-in and outside noise. This team just can never make a big play or a big stop when it absolutely has to.

Golden: You do what you have to do NIL-wise to make Texas a no-brainer for these four- and five-star recruits. Money talks, and the local business owners can give the program a big lift by promising these youngsters lucrative deals to help rebuild this sunken ship.

4. Will Oklahoma State end Oklahoma's stranglehold on the Big 12?

Bohls: Yes. The Cowboys are actually the better team. Not by a lot. But a vastly superior defense and an equal rushing attack should be enough for Mike Gundy’s bunch to get past the mighty Sooners and interrupt OU’s domination. Incredible to think OU has a gaudy 40-7 record in Stillwater. If not now, when, Mullet Man?

Golden: I’m picking Oklahoma State. The Sooners have been very fortunate in close games this year, but the Cowboys have just enough defense and a home-field advantage that will prove to be the difference.

5. Should Michigan fire Jim Harbaugh if he loses a sixth straight to Ohio State?

Bohls: No. But if he can’t beat Ohio State and Michigan State — his two biggest rivals, but especially the Buckeyes — and can't do better than going 1-4 in bowl games, he should just look in the mirror and go back to the NFL because he clearly isn't getting it done. I thought he was the quarterback whisperer?

Golden: Not at all. The difference between the 2021 Wolverines and past teams is that they always lost to Ohio State and a couple of other teams. Now they’re winning against that other competition. I’d give Coach Khaki another couple of bites at the Buckeyes apple before I pull the plug.

6. How much of a hit has Sonny Dykes' appeal taken of late?

Bohls: A big one. I think the SMU coach is a terrific coach and very easily could have been the Texas coach but for late intervention by money brokers. He has built the Mustangs into a second-level power, but the last-second loss to Houston was excruciating, and getting outmanned and embarrassed by Cincinnati came at the worst time, when he might become the next TCU coach. And those results might not be coincidental.

Golden: Well, the Ponies have lost three of their last four since starting 7-0, and that's never good business, especially if a coach is angling for a higher-profile, higher-paying job. Dykes is the anti-Jeff Traylor now. He might be stuck at SMU for a while.

7. Would a loss to LSU greatly tarnish Texas A&M's once-promising season?

Bohls: Yes, it would. Of course, the Aggies are still much better than the Tigers, but an 8-4 record that includes wins over Alabama and Auburn would suggest Jimbo Fisher’s team just can’t get over the hump. But I think LSU has already thrown in the towel on this dumpster fire of a season, and A&M will prevail.

Golden: No, because LSU has found something, particularly on the defensive side of the ball, that has made a big difference since the school announced Coach O would get the gate at season’s end. A&M’s season was tarnished by consecutive losses to Arkansas and Mississippi State. We could be talking about a possible SEC title bid had they not dropped those games.

8. When will Nick Saban retire?

Bohls: Maybe 2030. Maybe. He’s only 70. I fully expect Mr. Aflac to go another five years, minimum, but probably more. Why should he step down? His legacy as the greatest coach in college football history continues to grow. The cupboard’s always going to be full in Tuscaloosa, and so long as he is healthy and motivated and looking good in a blue blazer, he’ll keep going.

Golden: One day after Kirk Bohls retires, which is never. When you’re the best at something — and these two septuagenarians show no signs of slowing down anytime soon — then why quit? If your job is fun and you’re excelling, then save the gold watch for someone else.

9. Is Clemson done as a dynasty?

Bohls: No way, no how. Dabo Swinney’s bunch gave up three offensive points to Georgia in the opener, lost to Pitt on the road when the Tigers were missing 18 players, fell in double overtime to a very good North Carolina State team and finally proved itself with a big upset of No. 10 Wake Forest. Listen, Clemson is playing with 12 underclassmen starters, eight of them on offense, and Westlake’s Cade Klubnik is coming to the rescue. It might be a dip, but the dynasty with two national titles and two other losses in the championship game is still in place.

Golden: The Ewings and Carringtons ruled 1980s television, but those dynasties eventually died out because patriarchs J.R. and Blake couldn’t live forever. In Clemson’s case, Dabo Swinney will be back atop the college football world once once he finds his next Deshaun Watson or Trevor Lawrence. The Tigers own the ACC and will be back in the CFP mix sooner rather than later because of Dabo’s ability to get quality signal callers.

10. What's been your biggest surprise of the season?

Bohls: The serious lack of great teams. Georgia is on a level unto itself, and other than Ohio State, which is quickly growing to the point where it can realistically compete with the Bulldogs, there’s no other team that looks as powerful as those two. Alabama is a far cry from vintage Alabama teams, Cincinnati is terrific but has had its own scares and struggles, Notre Dame is nowhere near as good as some of its recent CFP teams, and Michigan just doesn't look elite. Parity rules, save for Kirby Smart.

Golden: The monumental collapse of the Texas Longhorns. Wake Forest starting at 9-0 raised some eyebrows, but Texas’ historic six-game losing streak after being within one good half of beating Oklahoma to start 5-1 has to be atop the list.