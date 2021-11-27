How the Texas Longhorns graded out in their win over Kansas State

Hookem

How Texas graded out in Friday's 22-17 win over Kansas State:

Quarterbacks: C

With Hudson Card out of the mix with a high ankle sprain, Casey Thompson, sore thumb and all, toughed his way through the game. He finished 17 of 23 for 170 yards and a touchdown and was picked off once on an underthrown deep shot to Xavier Worthy. He completed 74% of his passes but wasn't asked to put the team on his back. The offense ran through Roschon Johnson, who had 33 touches, including several taking wildcat snaps. Still, one of Thompson's prettiest passes of the season came on his perfectly placed 10-yard touchdown to Cade Brewer, right between two defenders.

Go figure: Thompson entered the game leading the Big 12 in passing touchdowns and was top five in passing yards.

Season: Louisiana A-, Arkansas D, Rice A, Texas Tech A, TCU C, Oklahoma B, Oklahoma State F, Baylor C-, Iowa State F, Kansas C, West Virginia D-, Kansas State C

Semester average: C

Running backs: A

Last year, Roschon Johnson had a career-high 139 yards in a win over Kansas State. On Friday he bettered that mark, finishing with 179 yards on 31 carries, averaging 5.8 yards per try. He was especially effective out of the wildcat, and he scored from 9 yards for Texas' first touchdown of the day. He was asked to carry the load, and he did. Keilan Robinson had nine carries but didn't do much with them. Johnson had the second-best game of the season for a Texas running back, behind Bijan Robinson's 216-yard day at TCU.

Go figure: Johnson was one of four team captains on Friday; Texas has different captains for every game, and Johnson's the only five-timer on the team this season.

Season: Louisiana B-, Arkansas F, Rice A+, Texas Tech A, TCU A, Oklahoma B, Oklahoma State B, Baylor C-, Iowa State D, Kansas C, West Virginia C-, Kansas State A

Semester average: B-

Wide receivers: C

C is for average, right? It looked as if Friday was going to be a big one for Worthy, who needed two touchdowns to break Jordan Shipley's single-season record of 13 touchdown catches in 2009. Thompson looked for his star wideout early and often, with three quick passes to Worthy on the first four plays of the game. But that was just the first drive. Of Thompson's 17 completions, only 10 went to receivers; Worthy led the way with six grabs for 65 yards, 28 of those coming on one catch. He was held out of the end zone, so he fell short of Shipley's record and ended up tied for second-most with 12 scores along with Limas Sweed (2006) and Roy Williams (2002).

Go figure: Worthy finished the season 19 yards short of 1,000 yards.

Season: Louisiana A-, Arkansas F, Rice B, Texas Tech A-, TCU D, Oklahoma A-, Oklahoma State D, Baylor D-, Iowa State F, Kansas B, West Virginia F, Kansas State C

Semester average: C

Tight ends: B

Finally. We've been waiting for the tight ends to make some plays, as the position unit has been a virtual nonfactor for more than a month. Cade Brewer (4-32-1) and Jared Wiley (2-24) caught every pass that was thrown their way, and Brewer made a very nice grab between two defenders draped on him in the corner of the end zone on his 10-yard touchdown in the second quarter. He had kept that drive alive by converting a third-and-1 with a 2-yard gain off a direct snap. Wiley had a 19-yard gain on a screen pass to help set up a field goal.

Go figure: Brewer's touchdown was his third of the season.

Season: Louisiana C-, Arkansas F, Rice B-, Texas Tech C, TCU F, Oklahoma B, Oklahoma State F, Baylor D, Iowa State F, Kansas C, West Virginia F, Kansas State B

Semester average: D

Offensive line: B

It was an encouraging way to end the season, as the front line's lack of depth and consistency was exposed throughout October and November. Texas rushed for 209 yards but didn't have any huge gainers to skew the numbers; the longest run of the day was Johnson's 24-yarder. For the day, the running game averaged 4.8 yards per carry. And Thompson was sacked just once.

Go figure: Texas rushed for more than 200 yards for the fifth time this season.

Season: Louisiana B-, Arkansas F, Rice B, Texas Tech A-, TCU C, Oklahoma D, Oklahoma State D-, Baylor F, Iowa State F, Kansas F, West Virginia D, Kansas State B

Semester average: D+

Defensive line: B-

This group's grade was pinged because of Deuce Vaughn's big day — the Wildcats sophomore finished with 143 yards and shredded his way past the line all day — but also was raised by three very big plays in the fourth quarter, each one more important than the last. Keondre Coburn stuffed Vaughn on a third-and-1 at Kansas State's own 30, and Moro Ojomo stopped the fourth-and-1 follow; that turnover on downs set Texas up for a short-field drive and field goal to go up 22-17. And Kansas State's last real shot ended with another big play from Coburn, who stopped Wildcats quarterback Will Howard on a fourth-and-1 option keeper at UT's 17 with 4:03 left.

Go figure: Coburn's two big fourth-quarter tackles were his only two stops of the game.

Season: Louisiana C, Arkansas D-, Rice B-, Texas Tech C+, TCU B-, Oklahoma D, Oklahoma State D, Baylor D, Iowa State F, Kansas D, West Virginia D, Kansas State B-

Semester average: C-

Linebackers: C

DeMarvion Overshown, the team's leading tackler, and Luke Brockermeyer, second on the team in tackles, both missed the game with injuries. Stepping in were David Gbenda, who led the team with seven stops, and Jaylan Ford, who was second with six. Gbenda had Texas' only sack, which came on third down and forced a punt on the opening drive of the second half.

Go figure: Overshown finished the season with 74 tackles, two more than Brockermeyer.

Season: Louisiana B, Arkansas C, Rice B, Texas Tech B, TCU B-, Oklahoma C, Oklahoma State F, Baylor D, Iowa State F, Kansas D, West Virginia F, Kansas State C

Semester average: C-

Secondary: B-

The Longhorns caught a break because Kansas State's regular quarterback, Skylar Thompson, was out with an injury. Howard was just 9 of 13 for 65 yards, and the top two receiving threats, wide receivers Phillip Brooks and Malik Knowles, were held to just three combined catches for 19 yards. Brenden Schooler continued his strong finish to the season, and Jerrin Thompson was active, too.

Go figure: Texas finished without an interception or pass breakup.

Season: Louisiana B-, Arkansas B+, Rice B, Texas Tech C-, TCU C+, Oklahoma D, Oklahoma State B, Baylor C, Iowa State D, Kansas F, West Virginia F, Kansas State B-

Semester average: C

Special teams: B

It was a solid goodbye for Cameron Dicker, who hit three field goals to give him 60 for his career, a UT record. He's also the career scoring leader for a kicker, and his 79 career field-goal attempts are tied for most ever with Phil Dawson. He averaged 43 yards on five punts, and he even added two tackles. He made his final 12 field goals of the season, the fourth-longest streak in school history. And kudos to the unit for hustling out in the final seconds of the first half without a timeout; Dicker's field goal cut Kansas State's lead from 17-13 to 17-16 at the break. It wasn't a flawless day, though. Dicker missed an extra point, and the Wildcats had kickoff returns of 39 and 40 yards.

Go figure: Dicker ends his career No. 3 on UT's all-time scoring list, behind only Ricky Williams and Cedric Benson.

Season: Louisiana B-, Arkansas F, Rice A, Texas Tech C, TCU A-, Oklahoma B, Oklahoma State C, Baylor B, Iowa State A-, Kansas B, West Virginia B, Kansas State B

Semester average: B-

