Texas vs. Kansas State: Our 5 pregame questions facing the Longhorns — answered

Before Friday's 22-17 win over Kansas State, we asked five questions facing Texas. Here's how they played out:

Did Xavier Worthy catch or break Jordan Shipley's TD record?

No.

Worthy is the Big 12's leading receiver and has already set UT freshman records for catches, yards and touchdown receptions. But he was held out of the end zone on Friday, leaving him with 12 touchdowns on the season. That ties him for second all-time with the 12 scores that Limas Sweed had in 2006 and Roy Williams had in 2002 but one shy of Shipley's 13 touchdowns from 2009.

Did Deuce Vaughn rush for 100 yards in his homecoming?

Easily.

Vaughn, who attended nearby Cedar Ridge High School and is the son of former UT assistant coach Chris Vaughn, finished with 24 carries for 143 yards and a touchdown. The sophomore Doak Walker Award semifinalist was the eighth straight running back to put up a 100-yard effort against Texas and the seventh with at least 135 — TCU's Zach Evans (113 yards), Oklahoma's Kennedy Brooks (217), Oklahoma State's Jaylen Warren (193), Baylor's Abram Smith (145), Iowa State's Breece Hall (136), Kansas' Devin Neal (143) and West Virginia's Leddie Brown (158).

Over the past two seasons, Vaughn has rushed for 268 yards against the Longhorns.

Who ended up as Texas' leading tackler this season?

DeMarvion Overshown.

The team's top two tacklers, Overshown and fellow linebacker Luke Brockermeyer, missed the game with injuries. That means Overshown, with his 74 tackles, finishes as the Longhorns' season leader, two tackles ahead of Brockermeyer's 72. Linebacker David Gbenda led the team in tackles with seven on Friday.

Did any senior shine in his final Texas game?

Yes.

Cade Brewer and Cameron Dicker had fine efforts in their final games. Brewer caught his third touchdown of the season and Dicker booted three field goals and averaged 43 yards on his punts.

Did Texas avoid ending its season with a seventh straight loss?

Yes.

The Longhorns hadn't won a game since Oct. 2. But they're hoping the 22-17 victory helps put this disappointing season behind them in many ways as they head in to the offseason. Losing seven straight would have further linked this team to Texas' 1956 team that ended with eight straight losses.

The 2022 season opener is only 280 days away.

Richard Tijerina