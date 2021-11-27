Bohls: Winning even one game is something special for beleaguered Texas

Texas closed out with a 22-17 win to beat Kansas State and end the year on a positive note.

It's not great, but for the 29 seniors, winning the final home game is worth celebrating.

Only 11 head coaches have had a losing season in 128 years at Texas.

It was something.

Not hardly enough, but something.

And Texas' 22-17 win over Kansas State on Friday beats a whole lot of alternatives.

Texas didn't win the national championship, didn't win the Big 12, didn't even lock down a bowl bid Friday afternoon. But it won.

And that's saying something.

With a whole lot of appreciation for Texas tailback/wildcat quarterback/team leader/part-time bulldozer Roschon Johnson, who played like something else, and a much-maligned defense that finally stepped up when it had to.

So on a chilly, overcast Friday, the disappointing Longhorns finished a most disheartening regular season in style with an emotional 22-17 comeback victory over a seven-win Kansas State team at Royal-Memorial Stadium to accomplish a few things of note.

Texas closed out with a 5-7 record, but the uplifting rally in front of a half-full stadium snapped a painful six-game losing streak, sent out the 29 seniors with a final snapshot of joy and provided some much-needed relief for first-year coach Steve Sarkisian.

"I think we needed to stop the losing streak," Sarkisian said. "It was heavy on everyone in the organization from top down, as gut-wrenching as the losses were and how we couldn’t sustain. For our psyche in general, we needed to prove it to ourselves we could finish a game in the fourth quarter. From that standpoint, it was big."

Any small victories morph into big ones when you blow one second-half lead after another and become a national punchline.

Give Texas credit for this one. It beat a pretty good team and did so after falling behind and playing without six starters who lined up for the first snap of the season in the opener against Louisiana, including both inside linebackers and the quarterback who started the year.

But was it a momentary salve, a temporary respite from a season gone wrong after a 4-1 start with a No. 15 ranking or a small glimpse into what can happen positively for 2022 when enough players steel themselves against defeat and despair and do what's necessary?

Was this an exception to the rule when defensive linemen like Keondre Coburn and Moro Ojomo and Jacoby Jones played lights out and made critical third- or fourth-down stops or the way Texas will play from now on?

"I could definitely have helped the team," said Jones, who missed the last five games with a foot injury. "We need everybody. We need all hands on deck. And we want a bowl game. I want to play in a bowl game."

That might be the longest of long shots for a 5-7 team, but six slots for the 82 bowl appearances remained before this final week of the regular season. And Texas has a great Academic Progress Report record if not scoreboard record.

But there's no guarantee of a berth any more than there is certainty that Sarkisian will turn this around and survive seven excruciating losses, including one at home in overtime against lowly Kansas.

There is no better stand-up guy than Sarkisian, the former Alabama offensive coordinator who preaches accountability and has rarely used excuses. He's owned his team's record and deficiencies and insists he will spare no one from his scrutiny in the months ahead.

Bohls: Sarkisian says next year's Texas quarterback position is up for grabs

"I heard what he said, and we'll have a conversation," junior quarterback Casey Thompson said concerning Sarkisian's comments about looking to the transfer portal for more quarterback help. "We need a little bit more from me and a little bit more from Hudson (Card). But I played the last six weeks with a thumb injury that I kept reaggravating, and I think I played at a high level."

He did, for sure and in spite of some questionable throws that have led to six interceptions in his last six games (with only four series against Iowa State), he showed enough to remain a strong contender for the quarterback spot.

"I'm open to competition," said Thompson, who has a 5-5 record as Texas' starter.

So should everyone be on the team, especially a defense that didn't always show as much grit and gumption as needed this season. The lack of effort was troubling at times, including Will Howard's 71-yard touchdown run on Friday, during which safety B.J. Foster and another teammate or two didn't show a lot of want-to.

"I didn’t love the effort of a couple of our players," Sarkisian said, "so we got the right guys in there, and they were playing hard."

Golden: As football crashes and burns, Texas has become a basketball school

No one knows what the future holds, and no one will know until Texas offers some evidence in the first few games of next season against Louisiana-Monroe, some school named Alabama and rising star UTSA. Maybe Sarkisian can pull off a facelift and the Longhorns could be transformed from a comatose team into a contender as Baylor did in going from 2-7 to 9-2 and No. 8 in the College Football Playoff rankings.

"I got a lot of clarity that are issues in our program," Sarkisian said. "Yes, this is a good moment and something we needed going into the offseason, but there's plenty for us to work on as we move forward."

Nevertheless, it was more than a little revealing that so many players played a whale of a game instead of just mailing in a final performance. And as Sarkisian said, he had seen enough of at least a couple of players and benched them after a long Kansas State touchdown. Maybe he should have earlier in the year.

No one was bigger than Johnson, who bulled his way for a career-best 179 yards — bettering likely All-Big 12 tailback Deuce Vaughn's 143 — and refused to go down. His sensational day inspired his teammates.

Said Sarkisian: "I’d love to have 100 Roschon Johnsons, effort-wise, commitment-wise, discipline-wise, mental and physical toughness-wise."

And a lot of other wises.

And even after that disturbing 71-yard sprint to the end zone by Howard, the defense had several gut checks and answered them all.

Pete Kwiatkowski's defense — under fire all year and No. 106 overall nationally and No. 105 in points allowed — stood strong with key fourth-down stops from Moro Ojomo and Keondre Coburn as Texas blanked the Wildcats for almost 32 minutes and held them to only a field goal in the final 42-plus minutes. That's staggering progress, albeit in a small sample size with the Wildcats using a backup quarterback and on the road.

Texas played swarming, bodies-to-the-football gridiron that has been so lacking from a team that had held the lead in five of its six heartbreaking losses.

Asked to describe this season in one word, Sarkisian said, "Rollercoaster."

So let the post-mortem begin.

Where to start and where exactly does it end?

It appears that Sarkisian truly should make some changes on his coaching staff. He doesn't have to, but he risks further aggravating an already skeptical fan base if he stands pat.

Not sure Kwiatkowski has done much of anything at all to justify faith in him. He clearly needs to deviate from his bend-but-also-break scheme in which he relies on two high safeties to protect subpar play from cornerbacks, who have more cushion in their game than your living room couch.

Sarkisian shouldn't fire assistants just to fire assistants. But his postseason evaluation has to be better and more thorough than his in-season evaluation. And that applies across the board.

Even his otherwise highly productive offense.

On Friday, Sarkisian basically emptied his playbook and dusted off the highly productive wildcat and emphasized his tight ends. Still waiting on that flea-flicker and Statue of Liberty play, though, Coach.

That said, he employed his many tight ends as we thought he would in August. He drew up a nifty out-and-up play for a touchdown for Cade Brewer and he also called an effective tight end screen for Jared Wiley for 19 yards to help set up a field goal.

Sarkisian will need more of that kind of creativity and playmaking in 2022 if he hopes to turn this around quickly. He does know bowl-less seasons are entirely unacceptable in the 512 at a program that's been teeing it up for 128 seasons.

Quarterback, pass rush, offensive line depth, injury:Plenty of issues ahead for Texas Longhorns

Until breaking through with a victory, Texas was mired in an ignominious slump and the longest losing skid since 1956. This is a proud school that's been playing football since 1893, when Texas also had a four-win season but with a 4-0 record.

Now THAT's how you do a four-win season.

Of course, that team won twice against Dallas University and twice against San Antonio. I presume that was the Spurs and not a team coached by Jeff Traylor's grandfather.

The head coach of that Texas team?

None.

No jokes, please.

Only 11 head coaches have had even one losing season at Texas, with David McWilliams and Charlie Strong suffering through three of them. Strong, of course, famously left with those eyebrow-raising parting words about having already "baked the cake" and left it for Tom Herman to pull out of the oven.

Herman couldn't and gave way to Sarkisian, who has his work cut out for him to get from flour to finish. It will take awhile before he can apply any icing on the cake, but on one cool day in late November, the product was better than half-baked.