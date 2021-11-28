Texas’ Casey Thompson on possible offseason QB competition: ‘I’m not ever scared of that’

It probably set off alarm bells in the Texas quarterbacks room last Monday when head coach Steve Sarkisian told reporters, “I think we have to open that job back up.”

It sure got Casey Thompson’s attention.

“I mean, I heard what he said. A lot of people sent it to me,” Thompson said Friday after Texas' 22-17 win over Kansas State. “We’ll have a conversation after the season.”

Texas 22, Kansas State:Texas defense shuts down Kansas State, stops six-game skid on Roschon Johnson's career day

Post-season recap

When dissecting Texas’ 5-7 season, the conversation must start with quarterback inconsistency. The offensive and defensive line depth can be addressed through recruiting. But without star play at the game’s most important position, the Longhorns simply won’t turn things around in 2022.

There was a slim hope Texas could get invited to a bowl game if not enough eligible teams filled the 82 bowl spots, but that hope disappeared Saturday night. The Horns go into December knowing the offseason has officially begun.

Bohls: Winning even one game is something special for beleaguered Texas

“I do know Coach Sark is very good with his planning and his overall coaching strategies,” Thompson said. “I know for sure he said we need more out of the quarterback room and the quarterback position. I don't disagree with that. I think that we need more depth at that position.

“I also think that we need a little bit more out of me,” Thompson continued. “I think that we need a little bit more out of Hudson (Card). I think that we all have to be better. But quarterback specifically, I think that we could be a little bit more consistent.”

Card was not made available to reporters in the closing weeks of the season. “We’re just going to have to fight through this adversity,” he said after the Iowa State game Nov. 6. “We still all believe in each other and believe in this team, but we’re just going to have to put in the work.”

Friday’s regular-season finale laid bare just how thin the Horns really are.

Replay:Texas ends season with a win, gets by Kansas State to snap six-game losing streak

Sark's QB options

Card, a redshirt freshman, was scratched because of a high ankle sprain suffered late against West Virginia. Privately, coaches were furious that officials didn’t throw a flag when the Mountaineers defender dragged Card down and twisted his lower body.

Thompson, a junior, started against K-State, but it’s been a hard two months with a sprained thumb on his throwing hand. Outside of practice and games, he said he does not even hold a football, much less grip one. It’s because he can’t physically.

“Thumb sprains, whether it’s ligament damage, partial tears, joint pain, usually it takes three to six weeks for what I was told. That was six weeks ago,” Thompson said. “And today we're sitting here, and it's still not feeling very well.”

Thompson said it takes him awhile to get the thumb loose. But there was good news.

“It’s not going to require any surgery,” he said. “I love to throw the football. I love to train. But I probably won't throw for at least four weeks.”

Sarkisian said Friday he wasn’t sure whether either quarterback would be healthy enough to play against the Wildcats. That’s why coaches installed multiple wildcat formation plays with running back Roschon Johnson.

Monday:Texas QBs both banged up, leaving it unclear who’s healthy for Kansas State

Thompson was cleared to play, but those new wildcat plays were already installed in the game plan, so the coaches stuck with them. Johnson ran for 179 yards on 31 carries, both career highs, and scored one touchdown.

“I would imagine moving forward, it’s going to have a pretty integral part of what we do,” Sarkisian said of the wildcat.

Third-string quarterback Ben Ballard came into the game but lined up as a receiver on a wildcat play. It did not appear that coaches built much of a game plan for the sophomore walk-on from Hyde Park Baptist. Sarkisian has not mentioned Austin High graduate Charles Wright, a scholarship player, in months.

Thompson completed 17 of 23 passes for 170 yards with one touchdown and one interception. “It was hard to grip the ball, you know; it’s on your throwing hand,” Sarkisian said. “That’s difficult.”

Golden: As football crashes and burns, Texas has become a basketball school

Looking ahead, no clear pick

Setting the injuries aside, neither Thompson nor Card played well enough for anyone to say emphatically who has the edge going into next season.

When the season began, Sarkisian stressed that he thought both quarterbacks were equals. Neither one had pulled dramatically ahead of the other in August. Whenever that’s the case, coaches go with the younger player.

Sarkisian started Card in the season opener against Louisiana and the next week against Arkansas. Card looked nervous and completed 8 of 15 passes for 61 yards before getting pulled in the 40-21 loss in Fayetteville, Ark. Thompson started the rest of the season.

“I do know, for the most part, I think he was fair,” Thompson said. “I think that he was honest with the public and also with us. If I was the backup and Sam Ehlinger was banged up, and he gave me a chance to compete for the job, I would be, you know, fired up.”

Thompson threw eight touchdown passes combined against Rice, Texas Tech and TCU. He threw five more against Oklahoma in the game in which he suffered the thumb injury.

Bohls: Sarkisian says next year's Texas quarterback position is up for grabs

Then things started going downhill. He completed just 55.6% of his passes against Oklahoma State and 60.5% against Baylor. He was 2-for-6 in the first quarter against Iowa State on a night it was clear the thumb was a factor.

“Honestly, if I was the coach, I would have pulled me as well,” Thompson said.

Stepping into the lineup, Card went 14-for-23 for 101 yards and threw one touchdown pass in the loss to the Cyclones.

Sarkisian rotated Thompson and Card against Kansas, but that backfired, too. Thompson threw six touchdown passes and completed 69.8% of his throws. Card lost a fumble on a strip sack and threw a pick six in the 57-56 overtime loss.

For the season, Thompson completed 63.2% of his passes for 2,113 yards with 24 touchdowns and nine interceptions. Card completed 61.4% of his throws for 590 yards with five touchdowns and one pick.

Quarterback, pass rush, offensive line depth, injury: Plenty of issues ahead for Texas Longhorns

Assuming both stay, they will battle with projected freshman Maalik Murphy, Sarkisian’s quarterback commitment from California. The coach is open to looking at just about any qualified candidate who hits the transfer portal.

For his part, Thompson knows the score. He knows the battle that’s coming this offseason, too.

“I'm open to competition. I'm not ever scared of that,” Thompson said. “And I'm always confident in my abilities as you guys know, and so we'll have to see what happens in the offseason and just, you know, we'll see what decision that he makes.”

Contact Brian Davis by phone or text at 512-445-3957. Email bdavis@statesman.com or @BDavisAAS.