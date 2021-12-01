Big 12 announces dates and locations for conference games on Texas' 2022 football schedule

Football fans at Texas can now mark their calendars.

On Wednesday, the Big 12 announced its schedule for the 2022 football season. Since Texas had already unveiled its upcoming non-conference plans, the Longhorns were then able to post their entire schedule for next fall.

Texas will open the 2022 season with three non-conference games at home. One of those contests will be held on Sept. 10 against perennial powerhouse Alabama. The following week, an upstart UTSA team that has compiled an 18-6 record over the past two seasons is scheduled to make an appearance in Austin.

After those three home games, Texas will open up Big 12 play with a road test at Texas Tech on Sept. 24. In October, UT is set to host both West Virginia (Oct. 1) and Iowa State (Oct. 15) and be the guest of Oklahoma State (Oct. 22). Texas' annual date in Dallas with Oklahoma falls on Oct. 8.

The Longhorns' home match against TCU on Nov. 12 is sandwiched on the schedule by trips to Kansas State and Kansas. Texas closes out its regular season in Austin on Nov. 26 against Baylor.

For those keeping track at home, Texas will play seven games at Royal-Memorial Stadium for the first time since 2008. The Longhorns will leave Austin five times but one of those games is a neutral-site contest.

If Texas reaches the Big 12 Championship Game, that will be played on Dec. 3, 2022. The Big 12's champion will once again be crowned at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

2022 TEXAS FOOTBALL SCHEDULE