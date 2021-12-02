Texas’ Isaiah Hookfin after accident: ‘That helmet is probably the only reason I’m alive’

Texas offensive lineman Isaiah Hookfin tweeted Thursday that he was involved in a serious motorcycle accident. “That helmet is probably the only reason I’m alive,” he wrote.

The sophomore from Sugar Land tweeted special thanks to LS2 Helmets America.

“Shoutout @LS2HelmetsUS had a major motorcycle accident fractured 8 ribs broke, my collar bone, forearm, and lacerated my spleen but my head came back in one piece with the helmet barely looking damaged,” Hookfin tweeted. “That helmet is probably the only reason I’m alive.”

A UT team spokesman said the school was aware of the accident.

Hookfin also tweeted four photographs — two of his helmet and two more of his motorcycle laying on its side.

School officials cringe whenever they hear about athletes and motorcycles. Coaches generally don’t even want athletes riding the two-wheeled scooters that are everywhere around town.

Hookfin (6-5, 299) redshirted at UT in 2019 and played in two games the last two seasons.

Contact Brian Davis by phone or text at 512-445-3957. Email bdavis@statesman.com or @BDavisAAS.