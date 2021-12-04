Texas to welcome DeMarvion Overshown and D'Shawn Jamison back for the 2022 football season

Two veteran presences will return to the Texas defense in 2022.

Linebacker DeMarvion Overshown and cornerback D'Shawn Jamison announced this week that they will both play football for the Longhorns in 2022. Jamison made his announcement on Friday. Overshown revealed his plans the following day.

Overshown and Jamison have combined to play in 86 games since they signed with Texas during the 2018 recruiting cycle. They are both eligible for a fifth season of college football since the NCAA isn't counting the 2020 campaign against its football players because of the coronavirus pandemic.

After Texas used him as a receiver during the 2018 season, Jamison has started 30 times at the cornerback position. A two-time honoree on the Big 12's all-preseason team, Jamison has intercepted four passes in his collegiate career. He has also scored three touchdowns on special teams, which is tied for second in the UT record books.

Overshown signed with Texas as a safety, but he has since found a home at the linebacker position. During the 2020 season, Overshown earned an honorable mention on the Big 12's all-conference team. Overshown missed one game this fall and still led Texas with his 74 tackles.

Off the field, Overshown also cashed in on several NIL opportunities in 2021.

The 2021 season was UT's first with defensive coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski. Texas allowed 31.1 points and 425.6 yards per game. Respectively, those statistics currently rank 97th and 99th nationally.