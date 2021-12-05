Texas’ Steve Sarkisian meets with Quinn Ewers, but TCU now gunning for five-star transfer

Texas coach Steve Sarkisian had an in-home recruiting visit with quarterback Quinn Ewers on Saturday as the Ohio State transfer figures out his next move.

According to a report by Yahoo Sports, Sarkisian met Ewers at the quarterback’s home before taking off for a site visit to Texas Tech.

Ewers, who attended Southlake Carroll his first three years in high school, was also planning to visit TCU on Monday, according to Yahoo.

More:Quinn Ewers, once committed to Texas, leaving Ohio State. Should Horns chase him again?

There is no specific timetable for Ewers to make a decision, but it’s understandable if coaches wanted him to hurry up. The early signing date for football recruits is Dec. 15. Coaches probably want to know whether they should make room for Ewers or not. Still, Ewers could wait and take all the time necessary.

Ewers, the nation’s No. 1-ranked recruit for 2021, first committed to Texas while in high school but backed out and flipped to Ohio State. He appeared in one game for the Buckeyes this season and went into the transfer portal.

