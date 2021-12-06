Four-star linebacker Kobie McKinzie pledges to Texas after a breakup with rival Oklahoma

Kobie McKinzie will still get to participate in the Red River Showdown.

On Sunday night, McKinzie announced on Instagram that he'd join Texas' 2022 recruiting class. McKinzie is a linebacker who attends Lubbock-Cooper High. On the 247Sports composite rankings, McKinzie is rated as a four-star talent and his class' 13th-best linebacker.

McKinzie originally gave Oklahoma a verbal commitment in January of 2020. He backed off that pledge on Nov. 28 following Lincoln Riley's decision to leave the Sooners for the head coaching job at USC.

Two days after he reopened his recruitment, McKinzie was offered a scholarship by Texas. He also reported a recent offer from Missouri.

An Under Armour All-American, McKinize joins Texas High's Derrick Brown and Arlington Martin's Trevell Johnson as the linebackers in UT's 21-member Class of 2022. This Friday in Abilene, Lubbock-Cooper will play South Oak Cliff in a Class 5A, Division II semifinal game.