Ohio State transfer Quinn Ewers will visit Texas this weekend, but no timetable yet on decision

Ohio State transfer quarterback Quinn Ewers will make a recruiting visit to Texas this weekend, a source familiar with his recruitment told the American-Statesman.

The Longhorns are still in play for the five-star prospect. But there is no timetable for when Ewers might make a decision, the source said.

Orangebloods first reported the news that Ewers would visit the UT campus.

Ewers has already met at least once with Texas coach Steve Sarkisian. The quarterback has also visited Texas Tech. Coaches in Lubbock were convinced Ewers would commit to the Red Raiders while in Lubbock, according to Tech recruiting websites.

Currently, Texas Tech does not have a quarterback committed for the 2022 recruiting cycle.

Ewers also heard a recruiting pitch from TCU coaches on Monday, but the Frogs now appear out of the picture. Midday Monday, near the same time Ewers was visiting with TCU coaches, Rockwall-Heath quarterback Josh Hoover posted on Twitter that he was committing to TCU.

If Ewers transfers to Texas, he’d be stepping into a situation where the position battle is wide open but there are established contenders. Casey Thompson and Hudson Card are both veterans, and UT is expected to sign California product Maalik Murphy.

Ewers was once committed to UT under former coach Tom Herman. However, Ewers backed away from that pledge in late October 2020 and flipped to Ohio State. He redshirted during the 2021 season and would have four years of eligibility remaining.

