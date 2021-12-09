'We're not a Sweet 16 team': No. 2 Texas rallies past Washington and into the Elite Eight

Logan Eggleston had read this story before.

Jhenna Gabriel had as well. Same with Brionne Butler. Skylar Fields, Sydney Petersen, and Asjia O'Neal probably could recite it word for word.

Two years ago, Texas' second-seeded volleyball team fell into a 2-0 hole in a Sweet 16 match inside Gregory Gym. The Longhorns rallied and won the third and fourth sets. Louisville, however, finished off the fifth frame and UT's season ended in stunning fashion.

Flash forward to Thursday night, and Texas, once again the NCAA's No. 2 seed, was again down 0-2 after dropping the first two sets in the Sweet 16 at Gregory.

And once again rallied to win sets three and four.

The ending this time, though, was different. Led by the resolve of a veteran group that had played in that Louisville match two years ago, Texas rallied to a 19-25, 20-25, 25-22, 25-9, 15-9 win over No. 15 Washington. With the triumph, the Longhorns (27-1) advance to face Nebraska in an Elite Eight match on Saturday night.

"I think we've experienced losing that game before and we didn't want to do it again," Eggleston said. "So we just battled. We didn't want to feel that way. We know we have way bigger goals for this year and we just found a way to do it."

Washington landed an early uppercut. A 9-0 run in the first set led to an early victory for the Huskies. Washington then recorded a five-point win in the second session.

That momentum seemingly carried over into the third set. And after an attacking error by Molly Phillips, Texas was forced to call a timeout. The Longhorns trailed 15-10.

"We just knew that this was it," Eggleston said. "We had to put everything on the court to win this set."

After the timeout, Texas scored seven of the next eight points. Washington eventually took a 19-17, lead but the Longhorns again responded. A kill by Fields ensured that a 21-21 score would be the set's last tie.

"We'll think about that third set for a while, but that's just sports," Washington coach Keegan Cook said.

In the fourth set, Texas rolled. The Longhorns jumped out to a 9-0 advantage as Nalani Iosia served two aces and eight straight points. During another lengthy run in the set, Melanie Parra served two additional aces.

Texas never trailed in the fifth set. A kill from Fields finished off the match and the Huskies.

"Heading up to this match, you're thinking about the fact that we're not a Sweet 16 team. We're a national championship-winning team," Gabriel said. "I think that's exactly how we ended up playing tonight."

Eggleston finished with 20 kills and 13 digs. Butler (nine kills), Phillips (nine kills) and O'Neal (seven kills) all hit at least .350, and Gabriel tallied 51 assists.

Texas also got 15 kills out of Fields. The star of UT's first two tournament matches, Fields struggled at the start of Thursday's match. Fields was hitting .000 with only four kills after the second set. In the third set, however, Fields contributed six kills, five of which were recorded after Washington had built its 15-10 lead.

"She got going and then everything else changed," Texas coach Jerritt Elliott said.

Said Cook: "Skylar, I give her a lot of credit for working herself back into the match after a slow start."

More:With the Final Four in sight, can Texas pass its upcoming Sweet 16 tests on defense?

Washington (26-5) was led by Samantha Drechsel's 19 kills. The Huskies hit .387 in the first set and .414 in the second session. Washington hit .154, -.036 and .067 during the final three sets. The Texas defense committed just two receiving errors over the three sets that it won.

"It's really exciting to win a game because our defense came together and did what it was supposed to do with it," Eggleston said. "So that's just great for us. It's gonna help us moving forward just seeing that we can win games playing like that."

Notes: Texas announced a crowd of 4,488 for Thursday's match. That's the third-largest crowd in Gregory Gym's history. ... Petersen had a team-high 14 digs for Texas. ... Nebraska (24-7) swept its Sweet 16 match against Big Ten rival Illinois (22-12). Texas and Nebraska will meet at Gregory Gym at 9 p.m. on Saturday.