Five-star offensive lineman Kelvin Banks becomes the anchor of Texas' 2022 recruiting class

Texas wasn't playing football on Saturday, but the Longhorns still recorded a huge win.

Kelvin Banks, a five-star offensive lineman from Humble Summer Creek, announced that he had committed to Texas. If he signs next week, the 6-foot-5, 300-pounder would become the Longhorns' first five-star offensive lineman since Darius James in 2013.

Saturday marked the second time that Texas had hoped to receive a pledge from Banks. Before he committed to Oregon this summer, he took an official visit to Texas. He reopened his recruitment this week.

Banks joins Frisco's Cole Hutson and Westlake's Connor Robertson as the offensive linemen in UT's 2022 class.

According to the 247Sports' composite rankings, Banks is the second-best offensive tackle prospect in the country. He's regarded as the No. 15 overall recruit in the nation.