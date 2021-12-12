Duncanville's Cameron Williams becomes the fourth offensive lineman in Texas' Class of 2022

This weekend, Texas beefed up its 2022 recruiting class.

Duncanville offensive lineman Cameron Williams announced on Sunday that he will sign with UT's football team. Williams is viewed as a three-star prospect on the 247Sports composite rankings.

Williams joins a recruiting class at Texas that is ranked seventh nationally. Twenty-three seniors have committed to the Longhorns.

Williams made his pledge one day after Texas received a commitment from Humble Summer Creek's Kelvin Banks. Banks, Williams, Frisco's Cole Hutson and Westlake's Connor Robertson are now the offensive linemen in the Longhorns' Class of 2022.

The 6-5, 360-pound Williams is ranked as the No. 38 offensive tackle in this current recruiting class. Banks is ranked second. Hutson and Robertson are both regarded as top-30 interior linemen.

Like Banks, Williams was once committed to Oregon. He ditched those plans to become a Duck on Dec. 8.

Four days later, Williams decided that his future was in Austin. Williams and Banks committed to Texas during the same weekend that Ohio State freshman quarterback Quinn Ewers revealed that he'll transfer to UT.