In landing Quinn Ewers, Texas’ Steve Sarkisian shores up need, regains recruiting mojo

Steve Sarkisian wears a close-cropped hair style. He may start growing a mullet.

The Texas coach landed a massive recruiting win Sunday night when quarterback Quinn Ewers, the No. 1 recruit in the 2021 recruiting class, decided he was transferring to the Longhorns, according to Yahoo Sports.

Ewers’ commitment comes on the heels of five-star offensive lineman Kelvin Banks’s decision to commit to Texas. Banks is considered the second-best offensive tackle recruit in the nation and 15th-best overall prospect, according to 247Sports composite rankings.

Landing Banks was enormous. Getting Ewers was just as big. It was a massive twin win for Sarkisian and the Horns. Early signing day is Wednesday, but recruits could also wait until the late signing period that starts Feb. 2.

Ewers, a Southlake Carroll product, first committed to Texas under former coach Tom Herman. In October 2020, Ewers said he was “100% committed.” But six days later, he flipped to Ohio State, reclassified his eligibility to skip his high school senior year and enroll with the Buckeyes.

Ohio State freshman C.J. Stroud proved to be sensational, winning the Big Ten offensive player and quarterback of the year honors while Ewers was buried on the depth chart.

Ewers put his name into the transfer portal at the end of the regular season. Sarkisian reportedly met with Ewers and his family on Saturday before the quarterback was scheduled to visit Texas Tech the following day. Ewers was also expected to hear a recruiting pitch from TCU, according to Yahoo Sports.

But now, Ewers is headed to Austin and finds the quarterback job wide open going into the 2022 season.

Known for his bleach-blond mullet, Ewers will have every chance to push Casey Thompson and Hudson Card for playing time. Card won the starting job last season but ultimately gave way to Thompson by week three. Thompson suffered a thumb injury against Oklahoma as the Horns eventually sputtered to a 5-7 finish.

Texas is also expected to sign California-based Maalik Murphy on Dec. 15. Sarkisian was just in Murphy’s home this week for one final recruiting visit. Murphy’s high school team is on the cusp of winning a state championship.

“We’re going to tear this thing all the way down, and we’re going to start back at square one come winter conditioning and then into spring ball,” Sarkisian said on Nov. 22.

More than just getting another quarterback in the fold, Ewers represents a psychological win of sorts for Sarkisian and the Longhorns.

The coach needed to land a player that grew up wanting to wear burnt orange and represented a major position of need. If Sarkisian couldn’t do that, the recruiting sites said, how was he going to build Texas into a winner.

Now, Texas has a five-star athlete joining the quarterback room — albeit one who hasn’t played much since the first half of his junior season at Southlake Carroll in 2020. Ewers missed the second half that year with a sports hernia injury, but he returned for the team’s late December playoff push.

Ewers appeared in only one game at Ohio State where he handed off twice in garbage time. Ohio State coach Ryan Day told reporters it would be “a little while” before Ewers was ready to take the offensive reigns. Of course, by that point, Stroud had already started to emerge.

