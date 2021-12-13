Neto Umeozulu becomes the third offensive lineman to pledge to Texas in a three-day span

For the third time in as many days, Texas has added an offensive lineman to its 2022 recruiting class.

Late on Monday night, Allen High's Neto Umeozulu committed to the Longhorns. The 6-4, 285-pound Umeozulu is regarded as a four-star prospect on the 247Sports composite rankings. He is ranked as the seventh-best interior lineman in his class.

The news about Umeozulu's future was announced a day after Duncanville offensive lineman Cameron Williams pledged to Texas. The Longhorns learned that Kelvin Banks, a five-star standout from Humble Summer Creek, was coming to Austin on Saturday.

With the early signing period set to open on Wednesday, Texas now has five offensive linemen committed to its Class of 2022. Might fans be looking at the offensive line of UT's future on Signing Day? Banks and Williams are both tackles. Umeozulu, Frisco's Cole Hutson and Westlake's Connor Robertson are all viewed as interior linemen.

Twenty-three players have now joined the Class of 2022 at Texas. The Longhorns' upcoming class is ranked first in the Big 12 and sixth nationally. Umeozulu's commitment moved Texas up a spot in the national rankings.