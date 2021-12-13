Red River Reversal: Four-star linebacker Kobie McKinzie opts for Oklahoma over Texas

On Monday, Lubbock-Cooper High senior linebacker Kobie McKinzie verbally committed to the football program at Oklahoma.

That news was noteworthy on the other side of the Red River because McKinzie was a Texas commit. McKinzie announced on Dec. 5 that he would play college football for the Longhorns.

That commitment lasted for eight days.

McKinzie, though, was a longtime Oklahoma recruit before he flipped to Texas. He originally pledged to the Sooners in January of 2020 but backed off that commitment once Lincoln Riley left for USC. Oklahoma recently hired Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables to be its next head coach.

On the 247Sports composite rankings, McKinzie has been assessed a four-star rating. The Under Armour All-American is ranked as the 13th-best linebacker in the Class of 2022.

Even without McKinzie, Texas boasts a 22-member recruiting class that ranks seventh nationally. The Longhorns still expect to sign Arlington Martin linebacker Trevell Johnson and Texas High linebacker Derrick Brown.

For Division I football teams, the early signing period opens on Wednesday.